You are here

  • Home
  • UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has achieved a “winning formula” for efficacy. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csj7q

Updated 30 December 2020
AP

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

UK approves use of simpler 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
  • The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine
Updated 30 December 2020
AP

LONDON: Britain has authorized the use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”
The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said “today is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.
He added: “We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.”

Topics: UK United Kingdom Coronavirus

Related

Saudi vaccination centers witness ‘great turnout’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi vaccination centers witness ‘great turnout’
Dubai aims to inoculate 70% of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021
Middle-East
Dubai aims to inoculate 70% of population with Pfizer vaccine in 2021

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study

Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study
  • About 4.4 percent of the city's 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the pathogen causing Covid-19 by April says CDC
  • China has faced a barrage of criticism at home and abroad over its initial handling of the virus
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: The number of coronavirus cases in the city where the outbreak was first detected may have been 10 times higher than official figures suggest, according to a study by Chinese health authorities in Wuhan.
About 4.4 percent of the city's 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the pathogen causing Covid-19 by April, the report by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said.
That correlates to around 480,000 infections in Wuhan by April, nearly 10-times the official tally to date of 50,000 cases in the central China city.
China has faced a barrage of criticism at home and abroad over its initial handling of the virus, including attempts to silence whistle-blowers and not reporting any cases for days in early January amid high-level political consultations.
On Monday, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was jailed for four years for reporting on conditions inside Wuhan during the height of the outbreak.
The discrepancy revealed by the CDC's data may "point to potential underreporting due to the chaos in late January and early February, when a large number of people were not tested or were not tested accurately for Covid-19", Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), told AFP.
The CDC added that only 0.44 percent of the population in central Hubei province outside of Wuhan exhibited antibodies for the virus, suggesting that the 77-day lockdown on the city may have helped prevent the spread of the disease.
The findings of the survey of more than 34,000 people across the country conducted in April was only released late Monday.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, which could also explain the discrepancy between the total confirmed cases and the actual number infected.
The country's total number of cases stands at 87,027 with 4,634 deaths, according to data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
China has largely curbed the virus at home, and was the only major economy to report positive economic growth this year as restrictions on businesses and internal travel were lifted.
Even in Wuhan the "rate is not as high as that in New York city (23 percent by September), which may suggest the (Chinese) government containment efforts were speedy and effective", Huang said.
Officials have also rushed to test tens of millions of people to squash local mini-outbreaks.

Topics: Wuhan Coronavirus COVID-19 China

Related

New coronavirus variant does not cause illness more severe than others -Public Health England study
World
New coronavirus variant does not cause illness more severe than others -Public Health England study
Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases
Sport
Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Revamped Panamera tops Porsche’s strong 2021 product lineup
UAE records 1,723 new coronavirus cases, 1,607 recoveries and 3 deaths
UAE records 1,723 new coronavirus cases, 1,607 recoveries and 3 deaths
Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study
Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study
Russia's FM Lavrov says cooperating with Libya's GNA on several fronts, especially military
Russia's FM Lavrov says cooperating with Libya's GNA on several fronts, especially military
Moscow expands list of UK officials banned from Russia
Moscow expands list of UK officials banned from Russia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.