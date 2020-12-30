Feel the love: 6 celebrities, influencers who got married in 2020

DUBAI: This year has been tough on everyone, but for these celebrities and influencers it was a start of a new chapter: Marriage.

Nadya Hasan







Nadya Hasanon got married to model Wiktor Gniewek. (Instagram)



Dubai-based style icon Nadya Hasan tied the knot with her partner, model Wiktor Gniewek, in January, just before the strict COVID-19 regulations were imposed.

Fouz Al-Fahad

Kuwaiti fashion influencer Fouz Al-Fahad got married to Kuwaiti businessman Abdullatif Ahmed Abdullatif Al-Sarraf in March. In compliance with the rules back then, she only celebrated with family and her closest friends.

Mohammed Assaf







According to reports, the ceremony was held in Dubai. (AFP)



The “Arab Idol” star got married in an intimate wedding in August. According to reports, the bride, Reem Ouda, is Palestinian-Danish and the ceremony was held in Dubai.

Cynthia Abou Nasser







Abou Nasser wore a dazzling gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi. (Instagram)





The designer and style blogger tied the knot in September with her partner in Turkey. She wore a dazzling gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Dorra Zarrouk

In November, Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk got married to Egyptian architect and interior designer Hany Saad in El-Gouna, Egypt.

Mohammed El-Sharnouby

Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed El Sharnouby tied the knot with Randa Riad in June. The ceremony, which was filmed for a music video in a tribute to his wife, was attended by family and close friends.