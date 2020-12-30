You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations 'could soon pass million mark'

Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations ‘could soon pass million mark’
A significant number of people can spread coronavirus without suffering from symptoms, doctors say. (file photo: AFP)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations ‘could soon pass million mark’

Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations ‘could soon pass million mark’
  • Health Ministry reports 113 new virus cases, 170 recoveries, 10 deaths
Updated 12 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The number of Saudis registering to receive the coronavirus vaccine has doubled in the last three days, the Saudi Health Ministry has said, predicting that registrations “could soon pass the 1 million mark.”
After Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Saudis began to register en masse to join the inoculation plan, according to Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
“Registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine increased five-fold in the Kingdom hours after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received his first dose,” he said.
The ministry announced earlier that more than 737,000 people already signed up to receive the vaccine following the launch of the national inoculation campaign last week.
Appearing on Saudi news channel Al-Ekhbariya, Dr. Hani Jokhdar, deputy minister for public health, said that the ministry expects the number of people registered to exceed 1 million in the next few days.
Jokhdar, who is an infectious disease control and prevention consultant, said that after receiving a second dose of the vaccine, the human body becomes fully immunized against coronavirus in about 10 days.
Jokhdar allayed fears over the new mutation of coronavirus, saying “it is the same disease.”
He said: “The coronavirus has just genetically mutated to take another form, but with the same characteristics. This mutation did not change the nature of the virus, its form or even the diseases and symptoms it is known to cause.”
He added that, while some studies have found that the mutation can spread faster, some doubts still remain over its potency.
“The findings are still under extensive studies and evaluation. Even in the countries where the mutant strains of the virus were reported, doctors deal with the patients the same way they do with COVID-19,” he said. “Ordinary people cannot differentiate between the two types. Physicians can. However, patients with both coronavirus and the new strain are given the same medication.”
The genetic transformation of coronavirus has neither changed the nature of the virus or made it more ferocious, he added.
The deputy minister said that the Health Ministry is examining all available scientific reports on the new strain.
The ministry earlier urged the public to take part in the vaccination drive by registering through the Sehaty app. The vaccination will be carried out in three stages, with each stage targeting a specific demographic. The ministry also reassured the country of the vaccine’s safety
and efficacy.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 6,214.
There were 113 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 362,601 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,705 active cases, 387 of which are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 44 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah and 13 in Madinah.
In addition, 170 more patients have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,682.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 10,973,855 PCR tests, with 36,149 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can be made through the health ministry’s Sehaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Belgium on front line of coronavirus battle, says envoy to Riyadh

Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Belgium on front line of coronavirus battle, says envoy to Riyadh

DiplomaticQuarter: Belgium on front line of coronavirus battle, says envoy to Riyadh
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Belgium’s long history in the pharmaceuticals sector qualifies it as one of the main sites for coronavirus vaccine production, according to Dominique Mineur, Belgian ambassador in Riyadh.
Mineur described Belgium as a biopharmaceutical hub, and said it was the second-largest exporter of medicines and vaccines in Europe.
The envoy told Arab News that Belgium has been home to major pharmaceuticals companies, such as Solvay Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, GSK Biologics and Janssen Pharmaceutica, for at least a century.
In addition, many leading firms, such as Baxter, Genzyme, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, have established R&D activities in Belgium.
The country is on the front line in the fight against COVID-19, she added.
Mineur said that Belgium is a small country but has big ambitions, ranking 46th out of 189 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business survey in 2020. Its central geographic location offers major trade advantages, with 100 million potential customers within a four-hour drive.
Antwerp is the second-largest seaport in Europe, while Liege Airport — the sixth-busiest European cargo hub — was nominated best cargo airport in 2020. The airport was also selected as one of eight hubs for medical supplies during the pandemic by the World Health Organization, Mineur said.
“The Belgian government support of innovation is unique,” she added. “Competitive poles and clusters were created at the beginning of the 2000s to bring together private and public players in order to foster innovation, employing more than 38,500 people.”
Belgium is Europe’s No. 1 biotech country, she said, and has a network of more than 270 biotech companies working with universities, research institutes and hospitals.  Collaboration with the university hospital research centers is key.
 

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

