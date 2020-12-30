You are here

  • Home
  • UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen

UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen

UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkezg

Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen

UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen
Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

A UAE-led humanitarian initiative, 20by2020, is extending sustainable solutions to various parts of the world with the latest deployment in Pulau Laut Selatan — South Kalimantan, Indonesia. The objective of this deployment is to provide 20,700 people from a large fishermen community with improved energy access through off-grid solar lighting.

Pulau Laut Selatan is in the Kota Baru Regency (Borneo), where a quarter of the population still live in the dark, and most households earn their living by fishing. About 3,600 solar lanterns and 1,000 mobile-charging solar lanterns will be distributed to fishermen living without access to electricity to assist them with household lighting and income generation.

This deployment represents a unique collaboration between two Zayed Sustainability Prize winners. 

D.light is a 2013 prize winner and a US-based pioneer in delivering affordable solar-powered solutions for households and small businesses that have been commissioned to provide the technology for 20by2020. Kopernik is an Indonesian nonprofit organization and the 2016 Zayed Sustainability Prize winner, specializing in sustainable energy. Its mandate is to reduce poverty in last mile communities. Kopernik was in charge of implementing the project in the field.

Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, UAE minister of state and chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a founding partner of the 20by2020 initiative, said: “The UAE and Indonesia are aligned with the UN 2030 agenda and share a common focus on building sustainable cities and communities and supporting vital growth sectors.” 

He added, “Over the years, both countries have embarked on several joint sustainability projects that are designed to build resilient societies and economies. The latest 20by2020 deployment of environmentally friendly solar solutions in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan region aims to enhance the quality of life for local residents and will also help to connect unelectrified populations to the grid. We are glad to be part of this meaningful initiative and outreach.”

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

Redington Saudi Arabia, along with its partner Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has officially launched its IdeaHub series in the Kingdom. The IdeaHub can create an all-scenario smart office for the cloud era, and boost production efficiency for enterprises. The launch took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, system integrators, resellers, and customers.

The Huawei IdeaHub is an innovative productivity tool that integrates multiple functions to create an intelligent endpoint for users. Features include intelligent handwriting, 4K wireless projection, video conferencing, and the open Android AppGallery, making it an ideal addition for collaborative spaces, such as meeting rooms, executive offices, and more. The product series includes the IdeaHub S and IdeaHub Pro models.

Terry He, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “The pandemic has accelerated enterprises’ desire for digital transformation, resulting in an increased demand for innovative technologies that can power seamless remote meetings and collaboration across the teams. Collaborative smart ecosystems are essential in a modern, connected office, and we are proud to partner with Redington to launch our award-winning Huawei IdeaHub for businesses in Saudi Arabia.”

“Huawei IdeaHub leverages cloud capabilities to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience, designed to enhance the way teams work together, wherever they may be in the office. This is a key component of our new smart office strategy, which will guide Huawei’s innovation in the years to come as we seek to deliver superior products to our customers, enabling them to take full advantage of our increasingly digital world,” added He.

Aswani Kumar, general manager — IT volume, Redington KSA, said: “In the current era of globalization and remote workforce, it is becoming increasingly essential for Saudi enterprises to embrace a digital workspace. Through our partnership with the global ICT leader, Huawei, we are pleased to introduce the new IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia. It is an all-in-one productivity tool that is dedicated to empowering intelligent collaboration and promoting regional and global network teamwork to supercharge work efficiencies.”

The new product offers three unique features to users looking for an ultra-modern smart workplace for different scenarios: An open ecosystem for cloud video conferencing, innovative and simple product design, and integrated artificial intelligence technology. This all-in-one productivity tool can easily replace a whiteboard, projector, and professional video conferencing equipment.

The Huawei IdeaHub supports Huawei Cloud Meeting and third-party mainstream cloud video conferencing services and platforms, which simplifies the complex process of cloud video conferencing. It delivers better meeting experience with full 1080p HD, with 4K content sharing. The IdeaHub has received the Red Dot Award 2020 because of its sleek, contemporary and user-centric design.

Latest updates

Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
Apple loses copyright battle against security startup
Apple loses copyright battle against security startup
Amazon agrees deal to buy hit podcast producer Wondery
Amazon agrees deal to buy hit podcast producer Wondery
US government appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
US government appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.