UAE initiative improves lives of Indonesian fishermen

A UAE-led humanitarian initiative, 20by2020, is extending sustainable solutions to various parts of the world with the latest deployment in Pulau Laut Selatan — South Kalimantan, Indonesia. The objective of this deployment is to provide 20,700 people from a large fishermen community with improved energy access through off-grid solar lighting.

Pulau Laut Selatan is in the Kota Baru Regency (Borneo), where a quarter of the population still live in the dark, and most households earn their living by fishing. About 3,600 solar lanterns and 1,000 mobile-charging solar lanterns will be distributed to fishermen living without access to electricity to assist them with household lighting and income generation.

This deployment represents a unique collaboration between two Zayed Sustainability Prize winners.

D.light is a 2013 prize winner and a US-based pioneer in delivering affordable solar-powered solutions for households and small businesses that have been commissioned to provide the technology for 20by2020. Kopernik is an Indonesian nonprofit organization and the 2016 Zayed Sustainability Prize winner, specializing in sustainable energy. Its mandate is to reduce poverty in last mile communities. Kopernik was in charge of implementing the project in the field.

Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, UAE minister of state and chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a founding partner of the 20by2020 initiative, said: “The UAE and Indonesia are aligned with the UN 2030 agenda and share a common focus on building sustainable cities and communities and supporting vital growth sectors.”

He added, “Over the years, both countries have embarked on several joint sustainability projects that are designed to build resilient societies and economies. The latest 20by2020 deployment of environmentally friendly solar solutions in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan region aims to enhance the quality of life for local residents and will also help to connect unelectrified populations to the grid. We are glad to be part of this meaningful initiative and outreach.”