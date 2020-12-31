You are here

  • Home
  • 10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Brent crude on Thursday rose 25 cents to reach $51.34 per barrel. WTI crude decreased 17 cents to reach $48.23/bbl. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkfx5

Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

1) Aljazira Capital, lead manager of Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund, announced the successful completion of the fund's initial public offering, with the fund attracting net subscription value of $126.08 million from more than 89,000 subscribers.

2) Arabian Centres Co.’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, or $1.33 per share, for H1 of 2020/21 ended Sept. 30, 2020, totaling $63.333 million.

3) The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) renewed its health insurance services contract with Tahakom Investment Co. and its subsidiaries for another year.

4) Yanbu National Petrochemical Co.’s (Yansab) shareholders approved amending articles of association during the extraordinary general meeting held on Dec. 29, 2020.

5) Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co.’s board of directors recommends capital hike through a rights issue of $60 million.

6) Middle East Healthcare Co. (Saudi German Hospital) said its independent board members recommended awarding the contract for digital transformation of the company's hospitals to Megamind IT Solutions Co.

7) Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) signed an agreement to renew and reschedule an existing $143.014 million Shariah-compliant facility with Riyad Bank.

8) Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) renewed its agreement with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation to supply phosphate fertilizers in 2021.

9) Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Co. amended its name to Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., following its merger with Al-Ahlia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and after obtaining required regulatory approvals.

10) Brent crude on Thursday rose 25 cents to reach $51.34 per barrel. WTI crude decreased 17 cents to reach $48.23/bbl.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul energy Saudi stock exchange economy business Brent crude

Related

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia
Special Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan

Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan
  • The move lays down a framework for the authority's organizational and executive roles
Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

The Saudi Cabinet's decision on approving the statute of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA) will enable it to achieve its strategic objectives of protecting the country's properties.

It will also maximize its role in development and economy and raise its production efficiency, SPA reported citing Mohammed Al-Jadaan Minister of Finance and Chairman of SPGA.

The move lays down a framework for the authority's organizational and executive roles, through implementing a comprehensive and transparent integrated organizational framework. The statute also achieves effective and reliable governance, transparency and spending efficiency in the state's property system.

Moreover, it will raise the public real estate sector contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) and national economy, in line with Vision 2030, Al-Jadaan concluded.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
Business & Economy
Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
Special Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers

Latest updates

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists
Inside ‘Soul,’ Pixar’s new blockbuster
Inside ‘Soul,’ Pixar’s new blockbuster
Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia
Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.