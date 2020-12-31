You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects

Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects

Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects
The projects have offered 2,687 job opportunities. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7uqh

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects

Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects
  • Kafalah allocates $46.9m to tourism sector
  • The projects have offered 2,687 job opportunities
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s SME guarantee program Kafalah has supported 61 tourism projects worth SR176 million ($46.9 million), the Saudi Ministry of Tourism said.

The projects have offered 2,687 job opportunities, the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

In July, Kafalah Director-General Humam Hashem said that the number of beneficiaries from the program had increased by 197 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The value of financial support provided through Kafalah exceeded SR3.4 billion in 2020, he added.

In August, the program launched a package of initiatives worth SR450 million in collaboration with the National Development Fund to guarantee loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and provide the necessary financial support for SMEs during the pandemic.

Kafalah is a joint effort between the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and Saudi banks.

The banks offer finance to customers up to SR2 million, while the Kafalah program issues guarantees to the bank, covering up to 80 percent of the required financing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kafalah

Related

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
Business & Economy
Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Danube stores see 23.5% sales surge during pandemic

Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Danube stores see 23.5% sales surge during pandemic

Danube stores see 23.5% sales surge during pandemic
  • Retailer’s 47th outlet in Kingdom opened in Jeddah
  • BinDawood Holding has 74 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major cities across the Kingdom
Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi supermarket operator BinDawood Holding is pushing ahead with expansion plans after a 23.5 percent rise in sales at its Danube outlets during the pandemic.

The Danube stores reported the surge in sales during the first nine months of 2020 thanks to the company’s pantry stocking during the pandemic, continued availability of stock and large layout of stores conducive to social distancing, the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the operator announced the opening of a new Danube store in Jeddah, which marks Danube’s expansion to 47 locations across Saudi Arabia.

The new store is located in Fayfa Avenue on Prince Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz Street, known as Tahlia, over a 2,500 square meter area.

With the latest addition, the company has opened five new grocery retail stores in 2020.

BinDawood Holding has 74 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major cities across the Kingdom, including 47 Danube stores and 27 BinDawood outlets. The stores employ more than 10,000 people.

“Our latest Danube store has been built and designed in line with current industry and macro trends with the view to effectively meet our customers’ expectations now and in the future,” the company’s CEO, Ahmad BinDawood, said.

“We have seen a healthy uptick in demand for more modern formats in grocery retailing and we anticipate this trend to continue at a faster pace in the coming period, led by changing consumer habits and preferences.”

The financial benefits of this opening will appear from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, the company announced on Tadawul.

On Dec. 10, BinDawood said that its first international Danube store outside the Kingdom will be located in Bahrain. The company recently signed a lease agreement to open a Danube hypermarket store at Al-Liwan Project, in the Hamala area in northern Bahrain.

According to a bourse statement, the lease agreement will see Danube hypermarket occupy a 5,305 square meter space in the Al-Liwan Project. The hypermarket is expected to open on Oct. 4, 2021, the Tadawul announcement added.

Topics: BinDawood Holding Danube retail Saudi Arabia

Related

International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City
Corporate News
International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City
Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers
Business & Economy
Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers

Latest updates

Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects
Saudi loan program supports 61 tourism projects
Danube stores see 23.5% sales surge during pandemic
Danube stores see 23.5% sales surge during pandemic
Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
AS IT HAPPENS: The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
AS IT HAPPENS: The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.