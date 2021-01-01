You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd

What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd

What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9rfk

Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd

What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Beginning with the restoration of the Bourbon monarchy in 1875 and ending with the death of General Francisco Franco in 1975, this book explores the intersection of education and nationalism in Spain.

Based on a broad range of archival and published sources, including parliamentary and ministerial records, pedagogical treatises and journals, teachers’ manuals, memoirs, and a sample of over two hundred primary and secondary school textbooks, the study examines ideological and political conflict among groups of elites seeking to shape popular understanding of national history and identity through the schools, both public and private.

A burgeoning literature on European nationalisms has posited that educational systems in general, and an instrumentalized version of national history in particular, have contributed decisively to the articulation and transmission of nationalist ideologies. The Spanish case reveals a different dynamic.

In Spain, a chronically weak state, a divided and largely undemocratic political class, and an increasingly polarized social and political climate impeded the construction of an effective system of national education and the emergence of a consensus on the shape and meaning of the Spanish national past.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
books
What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
books
What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov

What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy

Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy

What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

A world-renowned scholar of plainchant, Kenneth Levy has spent a portion of his career investigating the nature and ramifications of this repertory’s shift from an oral tradition to the written versions dating to the 10th century. In Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians, which represents the culmination of his research, Levy seeks to change long-held perceptions about certain crucial stages of the evolution and dissemination of the old corpus of plainchant — most notably the assumption that such a large and complex repertory could have become and remained fixed for over a century while still an oral tradition. Levy portrays the promulgation of an authoritative body of plainchant during the reign of Charlemagne by clearly differentiating between actual evidence, hypotheses, and received ideas.

How many traditions of oral chant existed before the 10th century? Among the variations noted in written chant, can one point to a single version as being older or more authentic than the others?

What precursors might there have been to the notational system used in all the surviving manuscripts, where the notational system seems fully formed and mature? In answering questions that have long vexed many scholars of Gregorian chant’s early history, Levy offers fresh explanations of such topics as the origin of Latin neumes, the shifting relationships between memory and early notations, and the puzzling differences among the first surviving neume-species from the10th century, which have until now impeded a critical restoration of the Carolingian musical forms.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
books
What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams
books
What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams

Latest updates

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924
Israel’s virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms
Israel’s virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms
Thailand reports 279 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Thailand reports 279 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Jordan calls for markets and malls to prevent gatherings
Jordan calls for markets and malls to prevent gatherings
Kuwait bans written exams, resumes commercial flights in latest COVID-19
Kuwait bans written exams, resumes commercial flights in latest COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.