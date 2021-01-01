Jordan calls for markets and malls to prevent gatherings

DUBAI: Jordan’s markets and malls have been told to prevent gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency Petra reported.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply further said in a circular that they must adhere to the health measures and curfew hours.

Those who violate the law will face penalties and closure of their facilities for 14 days, the ministry said.

The Kingdom has recorded 1,427 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths, raising the caseload to 294,494 and death toll to 3,834.