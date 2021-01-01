Jordan calls for markets and malls to prevent gatherings

You are here

Women buy fresh vegetables at a market ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis in the Jordanian capital Amman, on April 23, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Those who violate the law will face penalties and closure of their facilities for 14 days
DUBAI: Jordan’s markets and malls have been told to prevent gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency Petra reported.
The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply further said in a circular that they must adhere to the health measures and curfew hours.
Those who violate the law will face penalties and closure of their facilities for 14 days, the ministry said.
The Kingdom has recorded 1,427 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths, raising the caseload to 294,494 and death toll to 3,834.

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,856 new coronavirus infections after conducting an additional 145,163 tests over the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of cases confirmed so far has reached 209,678.
Two patients have also died from virus complications, raising the death toll to 671, the ministry said.
It added that 1,577 patients had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 186,019.

