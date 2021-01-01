LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest daily death toll since May.
The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced 137 new cases of the disease.
Of the new cases, 41 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 18 in the Eastern Province, 11 in Madinah, 7 in Asir and 5 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 354,081 after 228 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,230 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities
https://arab.news/2q9vh
Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 354,081
- A total of 6,230 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest daily death toll since May.