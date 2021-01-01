Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities

Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a message from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The letter was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, during a meeting with the emir’s envoy and foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and regional and international developments of common interest.

Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Nawaf received a letter from the Saudi king, Kuwait News Agency reported.

The letter discussed the “strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries and their people and means of supporting and strengthening them in various fields and at all levels.” It also touched on the latest regional and international developments.

The letter was delivered by Al-Jubeir to the Kuwaiti foreign minister.