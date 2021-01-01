You are here

Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities

Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities
Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest daily death toll since May. (SPA)
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities

Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 354,081
  • A total of 6,230 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest daily death toll since May.
The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced 137 new cases of the disease.
Of the new cases, 41 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 18 in the Eastern Province, 11 in Madinah, 7 in Asir and 5 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 354,081 after 228 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,230 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations

Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations

Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations
  • The letters also reviewed regional and international developments
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a message from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The letter was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, during a meeting with the emir’s envoy and foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and regional and international developments of common interest.
Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Nawaf received a letter from the Saudi king, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The letter discussed the “strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries and their people and means of supporting and strengthening them in various fields and at all levels.” It also touched on the latest regional and international developments.
The letter was delivered by Al-Jubeir to the Kuwaiti foreign minister.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Adel Al-Jubeir King Salman Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah

