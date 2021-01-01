Syrian refugee killed by stray bullet during Lebanon’s New Year celebrations

You are here

Lebanese security forces patrol a street full of restaurants where revelers celebrating the New Year Eve, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP)
A Lebanese woman takes a selfie while celebrating New Year at a restaurant, ignoring the mask appeal of the health minister, in Beirut on Friday. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Lilian Shiito wakes from coma caused by the Beirut port explosion five months ago
  • A Middle East Airlines plane on the tarmac at Beirut’s airport was hit as people in a southern Beirut neighborhood fired in the air
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Syrian refugee at a camp in Baalbeck was killed on New Year’s Eve by a stray bullet, which had been fired into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2021 at midnight. Head of the Internal Security Forces public relations department Col. Joseph Mousallem told Arab News: “The number of injuries caused by stray bullets was modest because people chose to bid farewell to 2020 in their homes, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and because of the measures taken by the security forces, who were patrolling the streets. People were asked not to stay out in the open as midnight approaches to avoid stray bullets.”

According to security reports, the majority of those shooting bullets into the air were based in the Bekaa region, as well as in some Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon, and some neighborhoods and suburbs of Beirut.

The Syrian victim was named as Houria Ali Al-Jasem. She was 38 years old. Initial security reports said that others had also been wounded by stray bullets in the area of ​​Baalbek, in the vicinity of Beirut airport, and in Tripoli.

Chairman and director general of Middle East Airlines Mohamad El-Hout told Arab News that three of the company’s planes parked at Beirut’s airport had been struck by stray bullets.

“The engineering team inspected all the planes at dawn before takeoff. They also withdrew the bullet-struck aircraft from service,” El-Hout said.

He called on authorities to “strengthen their control over the area surrounding the airport and in other areas to prevent … unacceptable practices.”

Lebanon’s National News Agency stated: “The ambiance of the Palestinian camps in Rashidieh, the Borj El-Chmali and El-Buss in the vicinity of Tyre witnessed heavy gunshots on the occasion of the New Year, and the whizzing of bullets was clearly heard — tracer rounds were seen exploding in the air.”

Beirut MP Rola Al-Tabash condemned the practice. “It is neither manhood nor heroism, shooting over people's heads,” she said. “It is a backward and criminal phenomenon.”

Al-Tabash called on the security and judicial agencies to “strike hard,” saying: “It is not right for us to all be hostages to some outlaws.”

One person died and 12 were injured in 10 road traffic accidents over Thursday night into Friday morning, according to reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of several New Year's Eve events. A number of people contacted by Arab News said they had canceled their plans and stayed home in isolation.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 3,507 new cases, and 12 deaths had been recorded in the 24 hours leading up to its announcement.

Many took to social media to plead for help to get relatives admitted to hospital, as the occupancy rate in intensive care rooms in Beirut reached a reported 95 percent.

The Ministry of Health said that areas in which Christmas gatherings took place had seen the largest number of new infections.

Public health advisor Petra Khoury said, “The number of Corona infections exceeded our expectations. We are entering a difficult phase, especially in January and February. There are no available beds in intensive care, and the problem is very complex. We need a change in the citizens’ behaviors.”

In happier news, it was announced on Friday that 26-year-old Lebanese citizen Lilian Shiito, who had been in a coma since August 4 as a result of injuries sustained during the Beirut port explosion, had woken up.

Shiito had given birth to her first child just six weeks prior to suffering a fractured skull and internal bleeding during the explosion.

US, Gulf allies brace for Iran terror attacks as Tehran vows to avenge Soleimani killing

Updated 01 January 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

US, Gulf allies brace for Iran terror attacks as Tehran vows to avenge Soleimani killing

US, Gulf allies brace for Iran terror attacks as Tehran vows to avenge Soleimani killing
  • Analyst: Iranian terror strike against the US or one of its allies in the Gulf or in Yemen is “highly possible.”
Updated 01 January 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The US and its Gulf allies have been warned to prepare for Iran-led terror attacks after Tehran ramped up threats of revenge on the eve of the first anniversary of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

With tensions between the US and Iran escalating in the region, Esmail Qaani, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Soleimani’s successor, on Thursday threatened to take revenge and kill US President Donald Trump and other officials.
 
Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3 last year after his convoy was attacked outside Baghdad airport.

Amid a series of veiled threats from Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday accused the US president of making up excuses to attack Iran and warned that Washington “would pay for any possible adventure” in the region, while Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, said that “not even Trump is immune from justice.”

Commenting on the threats, Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations scholar, said that an Iranian terror strike against the US or one of its allies in the Gulf or in Yemen is “highly possible.”

However, he said that any attack would be limited due to US readiness to counter the Tehran regime.

Al-Shehri told Arab News that the US, more than any other global power, needed to step up its deterrent action to halt Iran’s aggressive behavior.

The US has been suffering from Iranian terrorist actions since 1977, when its embassy in Tehran was taken over by an Iranian militia group, he said.
 
“The US silence for over 40 years has allowed Iran to grow, develop militias and terrorist cells, and even improve its relations with several countries, which are now supporting Tehran in carrying out terrorism and challenging the US.”

He warned that US “lenience” would help Iran continue its threats to the region and the world, “especially on the nuclear level.”
 
Al-Shehri said that Iran’s threats are directed at its allies in the region and Iran’s revolutionary media channels.
 
“If you ask me whose words we should take seriously, I would say Qaani’s. He is Tehran’s spearhead and the one who controls everything in the country.”
 
He added that Qaani should be held accountable for his threats against the US president and for hinting at terrorist action inside the US.   

US Central Command said on Wednesday that it had sent two B-52 bombers to the Middle East “to underscore the US commitment to regional security.”

Two days earlier, a US Navy nuclear submarine passed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Arabian Gulf in the latest show of military strength from Washington.

Al-Shehri said: “If US forces don’t take action today against Iran, they will never do so, especially with the change in the US administration and the current situation in the world.”

He added: “It is now the perfect time to punish Iran for all its terror activities.”
 
Al-Shehri said that Tehran is trying to put pressure on US decision-makers, especially the new administration.

“It wants to tell Joe Biden’s administration that the best way to deal with Tehran is to placate it,” the political analyst said.

“Biden is not likely to be another Obama, but he certainly will not be another Trump in confronting Tehran,” Al-Shehri said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalating since 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions.
 

