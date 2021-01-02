You are here

Coronavirus
France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours

Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, on November 27, 2020. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo)
A French elderly man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Champmaillot EHPAD (care homes and day centers for elderly people) as France begins vaccination against COVID-19 in Dijon, France, on December 27, 2020. (Philippe Desmazes/Pool via REUTERS)
Reuters

  • France’s now has the world's fifth highest cumulative total of cases at 2,639,773
Reuters

PARIS: The French health ministry reported 19,348 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday, slightly less than Thursday’s 19,927 and well below Wednesday’s more than one-month high of 26,457 but still far from the government’s target of less than 5,000 daily additional infections.
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,639,773, the fifth highest in the world. The COVID-19 death toll was up by 133 at 64,765. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)




France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that everyone in France should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, amidst broad criticism over the slowness of the vaccination program.

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year's Day victims

Villagers search on Jan. 2, 2010, amidst the rubble of houses destroyed by a suicide bomb attack Shah Hassan Khel village, Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (File/AP)
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

  • On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden truck into families and children watching volleyball in Shah Hassan Khel village
  • 105 people were killed in the attack in Lakki Marwat district, making it one of the deadliest in the country’s history
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

LAKKI MARWAT: Ten years after a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people during a volleyball match, New Year’s Day remains a time of grief for Pakistan’s northwestern village of Shah Hassan Khel.

On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed a double-cabin pickup truck loaded with hundreds of pounds of explosives into families and children crowded on a playground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district, killing 105 people and wounding scores more in what is considered one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

Shah Hassan Khel was chosen because residents of the village were forming a pro-government militia to defend against Taliban assaults. The explosion collapsed homes surrounding the field. Police at the time said the blast was so powerful that it left a number of victims buried under rubble, and authorities were uncertain exactly how many had died.

“My life is like stagnant water, it’s totally dark everywhere, everything is tasteless and meaningless,” Zaitun Bibi, 50, who lost her husband and two sons in the blast, told Arab News this week.

Abdul Malik, a development activist in Shah Hassan Khel, said the attack had widowed at least 60 women in the village, for whom mourning together had become a daily ritual.

“Whenever we meet in any village function, we talk about our heydays and at the end we cry,” Bibi said.

The blast also killed most of Shah Hassan Khel’s volleyball team, which had won many medals and trophies in district and provincial tournaments.

The volleyball ground in the middle of the town is always deserted now, locals said. Young boys set up nets in other parts of the village, but nobody comes to watch them play.

“Shah Hassan Khel’s brilliant players vanished within minutes and since then the villagers don’t consider volleyball an entertainment,” Sana Ullah Khan, a village shopkeeper, said.

“Elders don’t come to watch volleyball and widows or relatives of the assassinated turn their faces as they don’t want to see the net and ball,” said Naeem Khan, a 22-year-old resident of Shah Hassan Khel. “And all the champions are in the graveyard.”

