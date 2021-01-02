652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads

RIYADH: Hundreds of Saudi students are to start scientific training with the aim of representing the Kingdom in 17 international olympiads.

The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in a strategic partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, recently launched the initiative involving 652 students, as part of Winter Forum 2020 events running until Jan. 8.

Participating students will receive nine days of extensive scientific training with a select group of experienced Saudi and international experts in the areas of math, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics.

Part of the Mawhiba program in the international Olympiads, the training scheme will help in the preparation and selection of scientific teams to represent the country in summer international competitions to be staged in 2021 and 2022.

The students have been split into two groups of 416 and 236 and will undergo training and other assessment sessions prior to the selection process for taking part in the international scientific olympiads.

The Winter Forum aims to increase the nation’s involvement in global contests, raise awareness about the importance of science, develop competitiveness in education, and contribute to building a creative generation capable of competing with other students on the international stage.

Mawhiba recently succeeded in gaining 400 medals in the international scientific olympiads, and four Saudi students trained on the foundation’s program secured the first place in the second Arab Mathematics Olympiad on the level of 14 participating Arab countries.