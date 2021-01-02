You are here

652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads

The initiative, which involves 652 students, will be part of Winter Forum 2020 events that run until Jan. 8. (SPA/File)
The initiative, which involves 652 students, will be part of Winter Forum 2020 events that run until Jan. 8. (SPA/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads

652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hundreds of Saudi students are to start scientific training with the aim of representing the Kingdom in 17 international olympiads.
The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in a strategic partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, recently launched the initiative involving 652 students, as part of Winter Forum 2020 events running until Jan. 8.
Participating students will receive nine days of extensive scientific training with a select group of experienced Saudi and international experts in the areas of math, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics.

HIGHLIGHT

Participating students will receive nine days of extensive scientific training with a select group of experienced Saudi and international experts in the areas of math, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics.

Part of the Mawhiba program in the international Olympiads, the training scheme will help in the preparation and selection of scientific teams to represent the country in summer international competitions to be staged in 2021 and 2022.
The students have been split into two groups of 416 and 236 and will undergo training and other assessment sessions prior to the selection process for taking part in the international scientific olympiads.
The Winter Forum aims to increase the nation’s involvement in global contests, raise awareness about the importance of science, develop competitiveness in education, and contribute to building a creative generation capable of competing with other students on the international stage.
Mawhiba recently succeeded in gaining 400 medals in the international scientific olympiads, and four Saudi students trained on the foundation’s program secured the first place in the second Arab Mathematics Olympiad on the level of 14 participating Arab countries.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

German envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s virus efforts

Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

German envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s virus efforts

German envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s virus efforts
  • Health Ministry reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 228 recoveries, 7 deaths
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jorg Ranau hailed the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus while receiving his vaccination at the Ministry of Health’s center in Riyadh recently.
“I’m very glad to live in Saudi Arabia right now where incidences of infected people with COVID-19 are much lower than other parts of the world,” he told Al-Arabiya.
“Congratulations to Saudi Arabia, to the ministry, to its government, which puts people first, and this is the right way to do it,” he said.
He praised the Kingdom’s efforts in kick-starting the vaccination process. He noted that the mask he was wearing had “become the new normal,” adding that this was about to change due to vaccine development.
The envoy said that the same Pfizer vaccine was also to be used in Germany.
“I’m also a little proud, because the vaccine being used is the the BioNTech Pfizer one, developed in Germany,” he said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s chief of general staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, received his vaccination from the center in Riyadh as part of the national plan implemented by the Health Ministry.
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 6,230. There were 137 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 362,878 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,567 active cases, 362 of whom are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 30 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 15 in Makkah and eight in Madinah.
In addition, 228 more patients have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 354,081.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,046,767 PCR tests, with 36,383 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

