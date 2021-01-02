You are here

  Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman's GCC efforts

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts

King Salman. (SPA)
King Salman. (SPA)
SPA

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts
RIYADH: The president of the Arab Parliament has praised the efforts of King Salman in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi described the role the king had played in preserving the GCC and strengthening its march in all fields, calling it an extension of Saudi Arabia’s established and historical role in supporting the council’s march in the decades since its foundation.
In a statement ahead of the GCC’s 41st session, he said that the Kingdom represented the strategic depth of joint GCC action.

