DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched the first edition of Ithra Downtown season with a series of cultural, entertainment, educational activities and programs, plus diversified training workshops.
The season, which will run until June 30, offers a package of knowledge games on six different tracks (taste, shop, refresh, discover, learn, and play). Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
