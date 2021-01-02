You are here

Saudi Arabia's Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran

Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities. (Shutterstock)
Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched the first edition of Ithra Downtown season with a series of cultural, entertainment, educational activities and programs, plus diversified training workshops.
The season, which will run until June 30, offers a package of knowledge games on six different tracks (taste, shop, refresh, discover, learn, and play). Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities.

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts

Updated 02 January 2021
SPA

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman's GCC efforts

Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts
Updated 02 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The president of the Arab Parliament has praised the efforts of King Salman in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi described the role the king had played in preserving the GCC and strengthening its march in all fields, calling it an extension of Saudi Arabia’s established and historical role in supporting the council’s march in the decades since its foundation.
In a statement ahead of the GCC’s 41st session, he said that the Kingdom represented the strategic depth of joint GCC action.

