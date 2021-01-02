You are here

  • Home
  • Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in

Almost 200 lorries crossed into France and left the country for the UK after Britain formally left the EU customs union and single market. (AFP)
Almost 200 lorries crossed into France and left the country for the UK after Britain formally left the EU customs union and single market. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2dn2

Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in
Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

CALAIS, France: Scores of heavy goods vehicles on Friday passed through the Channel Tunnel connecting Britain and France “without any problem,” its operator said, dispelling fears of immediate snarl-ups as Brexit took effect.
Almost 200 lorries crossed into France and left the country for the UK after Britain formally left the EU customs union and single market at midnight in the final act of its exit from the EU, operator Getlink said.
“The traffic was strong enough for an exceptional and historic night, everything went well,” a spokesperson for the group told AFP.
“All the trucks completed the formalities” required by the fact Britain is no longer part of the EU customs union. “None of the lorries were sent back,” the spokesperson said.
French officials have insisted that disruption at the frontier in Calais in northern France is being minimized by a so-called “smart border.” Hauliers are required to enter information about their freight online in advance with only a rapid scan needed at the border.
Once this is done the trucks can either be waved through with a green light or subjected to extra checks if given an orange one.
Officials also say that British businesses have also stockpiled for January, which is also a relatively quiet month with little activity after Christmas.
The first vehicle to pass through heading for Britain was a heavy goods vehicle from Romania carrying post and parcels, which was symbolically given the go-ahead by Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart.
“I am very happy, it is a privilege for me,” said its driver Toma Moise, 62.
Bouchart, who pressed the button allowing the lorry to leave, said it was a “historic moment” adding that going back to customs checks after the UK’s near half century of EU membership “will have consequences whose range we don’t yet know.”
There had been immense bottlenecks of traffic after France briefly closed the border in late December when a new coronavirus variant was found in Britain.
But with all drivers coming in now taking tests before entering France, the backlog was cleared just in time for the completion of Brexit.
 

Topics: Brexit

Related

Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
World
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
World
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
  • Japan imported around 69.1 million barrels of crude oil in November 2020
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has exported 19 million barrels of crude oil to Japan in November last year, state news agency WAM has reported.

According to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo, Japan imported around 69.1 million barrels of crude oil in November 2020, 27.5 percent of which came from the UAE.

The agency is part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

Topics: UAE Japan

Related

Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Business & Economy
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Latest updates

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Republican Party torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
Republican Party torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.