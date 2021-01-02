You are here

Bangkok imposes partial lockdown to combat virus

Security officials stand next to a temperature control point in front of a closed nail salon at a BTS commuter train station in Bangkok on January 2, 2021, after the capital announced on Saturday partial lockdown measures to deal with a recent uptick in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
AFP

  • Thailand initially appeared to have escaped the worst of the virus, registering just under 4,000 total cases in November
  • An outbreak last month at a massive seafood market has spiralled into a resurgence, with infections now detected in 53 of the kingdom’s 77 provinces
AFP

Bangkok: Bangkok’s nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant alcohol sales goes into effect Saturday, among a raft of restrictions aimed at curbing the kingdom’s rising coronavirus toll.
Thailand initially appeared to have escaped the worst of the virus, registering just under 4,000 total cases in November, despite being the second country to detect an infection in January.
But an outbreak last month at a massive seafood market has spiralled into a resurgence, with infections now detected in 53 of the kingdom’s 77 provinces. By Saturday the caseload had jumped to over 7,300.
In Bangkok, where more than 2,600 active cases have been detected, city authorities acted swiftly and announced a partial lockdown to go into effect Saturday.
Bars and nightclubs, boxing stadiums, cockfighting rings and massage parlours — as well as beauty salons and gyms — will be among a slew of businesses affected.
The capital also announced yesterday that public schools will be closed for two weeks, while more than a dozen virus checkpoints were set up Saturday across the city.
“We don’t want to use extreme measures like a lockdown and putting up a curfew, but we need a stronger medicine to prevent the new surge,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce.
Nationwide restrictions and closures are expected to go into effect from January 4 to February 1, he added, allowing a two-day “grace period” for business owners to prepare.
Authorities worried about inciting alarm nationwide had been reluctant to classify the new emergence of the virus as a “second wave.”
But anger resounded across Thai social media Saturday on the renewed restrictions, with business owners expressing frustration with the partial lockdown.
“I comply with the measures strictly, yet I now need to close my business while there are many people scrambling on the skytrain everyday,” wrote Aksika Chantarawinji, a spa owner, on the official Facebook page of Bangkok’s governor.
Thailand’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and is among the worst-affected in Southeast Asia due to its reliance on tourism and exports.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Thailand BANGKOK lockdown coronavirus lockdown

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass innoculation drive

Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass innoculation drive

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass innoculation drive
  • The drills saw 25 health workers receive dummy vaccines at each of the centers to be used across the country in a test run ahead of the launch
Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday staged nationwide drills to start one of the world’s biggest coronavirus vaccination programs as the drug regulator prepared to approve the first vaccine.
A government panel on Friday recommended emergency use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot and the first injections could be given in the coming week after the Drugs Control Authority of India gives final approval.
India, which has the world’s second highest number of pandemic cases — more than 10.2 million — has set an ambitious target of inoculating 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by mid-2021.
Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine producer, has already stockpiled tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covishield ready for the campaign and 96,000 health workers have been trained for the inoculation drive.
The drills saw 25 health workers receive dummy vaccines at each of the centers to be used across the country in a test run ahead of the launch.
Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the exercise would help build expertise “so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch.” He has also called for a campaign to counter “misleading rumors” that may scare people off getting the vaccine.
While India is only second to the United States for the number of cases, its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak of 90,000 plus cases daily and its fatality rate is lower than other badly affected countries.
Britain and Argentina this week authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine while the World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the rival Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Covishield is expected to get more use in India as it can be stored and transported under normal refrigeration while the Pfizer shot needs ultra low temperatures for storage.

Topics: India Coronavirus

