‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud to star in new Egyptian film

DUBAI: Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud is set to star in a new Egyptian feature film titled “Fe Ez el Dohr.” He will reportedly fly to Cairo to begin pre-production.

“Fe Ez el Dohr” is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror and will be directed by Morcus Adel.

While plot information is still under wraps, it’s been revealed that Massoud will be joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming film.

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud, who rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, will star in. It will also be his first big screen role since the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”