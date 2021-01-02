You are here

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud to star in new Egyptian film

Mena Massoud rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake. Instagram
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud to star in new Egyptian film

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud to star in new Egyptian film
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud is set to star in a new Egyptian feature film titled “Fe Ez el Dohr.” He will reportedly fly to Cairo to begin pre-production. 

 “Fe Ez el Dohr” is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror and will be directed by Morcus Adel.

While plot information is still under wraps, it’s been revealed that Massoud will be joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming film. 

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud, who rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, will star in. It will also be his first big screen role since the Guy Ritchie-directed film. 

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe

Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: She’s appeared in plenty of blockbuster films and now French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is set to star in a new campaign video for Parisian fashion label Chloe.

The 38-year-old actress shared the exciting news this week via Instagram, giving her 488,000 followers a first look at the clip. 

“Preview to our little video we did for @chloe during the summer,” she wrote, revealing that the clip was created by herself and US actor and dancer Keean Johnson. “Stay tuned for the full video,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

In the snippet shared by Boutella, the Algeria-born star can be seen dancing in a deserted forest wearing a white, floral-printed dress from Chloe.

It’s not the first time that Boutella has worked with the storied French brand. In October, the “Atomic Blonde” star made her catwalk debut at the label’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged her Chloe Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show within Paris’s courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo. On three massive screens, live footage captured her models making their way to the runway. 

The casting was made up of women from the worlds of film, art, music and fashion and included artist and DJ Phoebe Collings-James, director Deniz Gamze Ergüven and actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who all set the stage for Boutella, who closed out the show.

Sofia Boutella closes the Chloe Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.Supplied

Although it was her first time on the catwalk, Boutella, who caught the eye of Madonna as a street dancer in Paris before transitioning into acting, has appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house a number of times.

Meanwhile, Chloe recently made headlines in December when it was announced that Ramsay-Levi was stepping down from her role as creative director after four years designing for the maison. 

Her Spring 2021 show starring Boutella was her last for Chloe.

In a statement, the designer said: “Over the last months of health, social, and economic turmoil, I have thought about the changes I want to see in our industry and how to better align them with my own creative, intellectual, and emotional values. It is this reflection that makes me consider my future differently and desire to pursue new opportunities.”

She will be succeeded by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

