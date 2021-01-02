Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 101 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 43 were recorded in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 14 in the Eastern Province, 3 in Madinah, 2 in Najran and 1 in Al-Jouf.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 354,263 after 182 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,239 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.