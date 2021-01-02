You are here

Coronavirus
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 101 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 354,263
  • A total of 6,239 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 101 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 43 were recorded in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 14 in the Eastern Province, 3 in Madinah, 2 in Najran and 1 in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 354,263 after 182 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,239 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched the first edition of Ithra Downtown season with a series of cultural, entertainment, educational activities and programs, plus diversified training workshops.
The season, which will run until June 30, offers a package of knowledge games on six different tracks (taste, shop, refresh, discover, learn, and play). Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities.

