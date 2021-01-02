You are here

Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA

Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA
Updated 02 January 2021
  • The huge increase in demand for mortgages is part of the Saudi government’s aim to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent as part of the Vision 2030 targets
DUBAI: The total amount of mortgage loans provided by Saudi banks increased to SR15.27 billion ($4.07 billion) in November 2020, up 79 percent compared to the same month in 2019, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Villa loans accounted for 81 percent of the mortgages, while the total number of contracts in the month was 30,017.

The huge increase in demand for mortgages is part of the Saudi government’s aim to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent as part of the Vision 2030 targets, up from 50 percent in 2018. Khalil Ibrahim Al-Sedais, office managing partner for KPMG in Riyadh, said: “The lending space in the Saudi banking sector has been rife with continued growth in mortgage financing throughout the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) environment.

“It is an endorsement of the housing demand in the country and testament of government support measures.”

A clear indicator of the mortgage sector’s resilience can be seen in comments by Fabrice Susini, the CEO of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC). The firm was set up in 2017 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) with the aim of helping the mortgage sector, and had set a target of 10 percent of total residential mortgage loans by the end of 2020 and 20 percent over the next few years.

However, Susini told S&P Global in June that the time frames for SRC’s targets had been extended due to the “dynamic growth in the mortgage market in the past year.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency mortgage

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration

A man takes a picture of fishing boats docked along the Mediterranean Sea, north of Cairo, Egypt December 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration

Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration
  • The deals with major oil companies in the Mediterranean and Red Seas involves investments of more than $1 billion
Updated 03 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has signed nine new petroleum agreements to search for petroleum and natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea with six major international and Egyptian companies.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla said that the ministry reached a total of 12 agreements during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, with a minimum investment of about $1.4 billion, to drill 23 wells in nine regions in the Mediterranean and three regions in the Red Sea, pointing out that the three further agreements are to be signed soon.

He said that the ministry’s strategy to promote investment opportunities was the reason for its success in attracting new global investment to Egypt. In addition to its existing work with companies such as Shell, BP and Total, it was forging new partnerships with Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which were entering Egypt for the first time to invest in oil and gas exploration.

The Egyptian minister said that the Egyptian Tharwa Petroleum’s participation opens up the potential expansion of its activities and those of other Egyptian companies in this sphere.

The nine signed agreements include one with Exxon Mobil to search in the North Marquia marine area in the Mediterranean, with a minimum investment of $112 million to drill three wells, and another with Chevron and its partner Tharwa Petroleum to search in the North Sidi Barrani area, with a minimum investment of $70 million, to drill one exploration well.

Topics: Egypt

