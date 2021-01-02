Relief work helps displaced Yemenis with education

RIYADH: Work to help displaced Yemeni children continue their education and return to school is continuing through the joint efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The support has helped 8,500 students to return to class, in addition to 750 teaching and administrative staff, in various provinces.
KSrelief and the IOM have signed a joint agreement to provide shelter, essential items, camp management and education support to vulnerable communities in the governorates of Marib, Aden, Lahj and Hadramout. These efforts benefit 224,918 people as part of the $15 million Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen 2020.
It is part of the organizations’ response to crises in conflict zones and within their support framework for Arab states to meet their needs in times of crisis. It is also part of the work being carried out by KSrelief in partnership with the IOM in several countries including Yemen.
- KSrelief seeks to provide displaced Yemeni families with aid and basic needs to alleviate their suffering
