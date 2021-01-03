Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

You are here

Racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi, right, with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz. (Dakar Rally)
Photo credit: (Dakar Rally)
Photo credit: (Dakar Rally)
Photo credit: (Dakar Rally)
Photo credit: (Dakar Rally)
Rawan Radwan

  • From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: For the second year in a row, Dakar Rally drivers are set to cross 8,000 km of Saudi land in a race not for the faint-hearted.
Saudi Arabia’s cities are set to receive over 300 drivers on bikes, quads, in cars, UTVs, trucks and this year’s newest category, classics vehicles. The race will begin and end at the Red Sea, with the first stage kicking off from Jeddah on Jan. 3 and the final stage from Yanbu to Jeddah on Jan. 15.  
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the  Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), drivers will be off for 13 days and will pass through 12 different stages before reaching the finish line.
Among the participants, veteran rally racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi and fourth place finisher in last year’s rally is setting off with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, a Dakar legend who has participated in more than 10 Dakar events.  A number of Saudi rally drivers will also be participating, with names including second-time participant Mishal Alghunaim, Abdulmajeed Alkhulaifi and Fawaz Altoaimi. In his second year participating, Yasir Alseaidan will be joining alongside fellow rally drivers Mohammed and Waleed Al-Tuwaijri, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh and Abdul Aziz Al-Yaeesh.
In its first stage, drivers will set out from Jeddah heading due south to Bisha, passing through valleys and rough rocky roads for a distance of 622 km, with a special distance estimated to be 277 km.

• From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.

• From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

The second stage will start from Bisha and head due east towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir through sand dunes, covering a total distance of 685 km, including a special distance of 457 km. Competitors are set to face rough roads before reaching sandy terrain near the valley.
Wadi Ad-Dawasir, the third stage and one considered a “loop” stage (beginning and ending at the same bivouac site) will set the stage for drivers as they face the high sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. Drivers must navigate through what is considered the largest sand sea in the world, covering 630 km, with a special distance of 403 km.
Drivers who make it back to Wadi Ad-Dawasir will head due north in the fourth stage, towards the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, for the longest stage of the Dakar Rally, with a total distance of 813 km and a special distance of 337 km. The variety of routes included in this stage will not allow the participants any time to rest. Moreover, mistakes during this stage may cause major setbacks as these routes are considered a transitional stage.
In the race’s fifth stage, drivers will set out on a long and arduous trip from Riyadh to Al-Qaisumah, in the northeast of the Kingdom, on Jan. 7, with the distance estimated to be 622 km and a special distance of 456 km.  
The sixth stage will set off towards Hail, crossing 618 km, and special distance of 448 km. Drivers will cross an entire sandy path in Hail, testing their driving abilities and skills, in the various categories of the race. At the end of this stage, competitors can enjoy one day of rest in the city.
The seventh stage will kick start again from Hail on Jan. 10 towards Sakaka, one of the northernmost cities of the Kingdom, with a total distance of 737 km and special distance of 471 km.
The eighth stage will see drivers set out from Sakaka towards NEOM on Jan. 11, with a total distance of 709 km and special distance of 375 km.
In the rally’s second “loop” stage, and for one of the most difficult stages due to the terrain’s diversity, drivers will set off from NEOM and go around the various mountainous terrain to the shores of the Rea Sea, with a total distance of 579 km and special distance of 456 km.
From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.
From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

Rediscovering Saudi heritage: Pearl kings of Farasan Islands

For generations, pearling was a booming industry for residents in the Eastern region of the Arabian Peninsula. Traders from as far as India would pay a visit in search for the most pure of pearls. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Rediscovering Saudi heritage: Pearl kings of Farasan Islands

  • A glance at divers who would dive more than 30 meters and hold their breath for about 5 minutes to find treasure pieces
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The men of the Farasan Islands, in the Red Sea, used to roam the seas in search of pearls. They would dive down more than 30 meters, holding their breath for more than five minutes to find the pieces of treasure that could fetch up to SR150,000 ($40,000) each.

For generations, pearling was a booming industry for residents in the Eastern region of the Arabian Peninsula — many historians believe it goes back at least four centuries. Traders from as far as India would travel to the Arabian Gulf in search for the most pure of pearls.
While the pearl industry of the Eastern Province is well known, the Kingdom’s newfound approach to rediscovering its heritage and reviving its traditions is shedding new light on the Farasan pearl divers.
For generations, the families of the islands off the southwest Saudi coast would bid farewell to their menfolk as they set sail for months on end in search of pearls.
The pearl industry shaped their identity, but today their trade is dying out. The once community-wide endeavor, from pearling merchants and divers to dhow captains, boat builders timber merchants, is becoming a thing of the past.
Specialist Suleiman Balaous said that the Qur’an mentions that dwellers of paradise will be adorned with pearls. He explained that Farasan was once a major source of pearls in the region.
“The only one way to polish natural pearls or restore their shine is to collect rainwater in a large dish and wash them in it,” he said. “The pearls will then regain their original luster and shine in a very beautiful way.”
Pearls form when a mollusk reacts to the presence of an irritant or invader inside the shell. It forms a sac around the foreign substance to cover it, which, over time, becomes a pearl.

• Pearls form when a mollusk reacts to the presence of an irritant or invader inside the shell.

• It forms a sac around the foreign substance to cover it, which, later, becomes a pearl.

• The only one way to polish natural pearls or restore their shine is to collect rainwater in a large dish and wash them in it.

The pearls all have different names, according to their size. The smallest, which are a little bigger than a grain of sand, are called “Dakkah,” the slightly larger ones are called “Ansar,” followed by “Al-Mazouri” and “Al-Tala.” The largest pearls are called “Danas.” Danas can fetch from SR1,000 up to SR150,000.
Mohammed Hadi, one of Farasan’s pearl merchants, told Arab News that in ancient times pearl hunting began when divers were looking for oysters — “bulbul,” as they are known locally.
In keeping with traditional way of determining the pearl quality, Hadi uses copper sieves to separate out the large, medium and small pearls, and has weights made of a gemstone, Yemeni agate, to determine the pearl’s weight.
Ibrahim Moftah, a writer specializing in pearls, said that the importance of pearl hunting in the Farasan community came from the fact that a diver’s manhood was measured by his proficiency.
Lacking oxygen tanks and the modern diving tools and facing sea predators, it was a far more arduous profession. Diving down to oysters beds, only the strongest and most proficient divers would dive without the use of nose clips, a perilous endeavor.
He said: “The merchants did not sell their gems in neighboring countries. Their markets were in the East, such as India. In addition to the material profits they gained, they brought home the influences of the eastern civilizations. That was reflected in the architectural styles they adopted at home, the effects of which can still be seen today in Al-Rifai House and the Najdi Mosque, as well as in the materials used in the women’s clothing, which were embroidered with silk and reed.”
He added that these merchants brought materials that were new to the region at that time, such as precious woods, Japanese tiles, paintings inlaid with ivory.
Over time, the trade of cultivated, cheaper and flawless pearls manufactured by countries such as Japan caused the pearl industry to die out in both the Eastern Province, where the oil industry became the Kingdom’s booming industry, and in the west, as younger generations turned to more traditional jobs and left the family business behind.
Pearl diving is still considered one of the Kingdom’s most treasured traditions, one that contributed to the Gulf’s transregional connections that brought wealth over the generations.
Though the perfect pearl may never be found the wonder of its creation remains one of the most intriguing of traditions in today’s modern age.

