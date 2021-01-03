You are here

Weakened Al-Ahly drop points for the first time this season


Al Ahly's Junior Ajayi (L) in action with Zamalek's Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla during an Egyptian Premier League match in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/File)
Updated 03 January 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Record nine-time African champions Al-Ahly dropped points for the first time in the Egyptian Premier League season when drawing 0-0 with mid-table Wadi Degla.

The winners of 20 Confederation of African Football (CAF) titles lacked six first choices due to positive COVID-19 tests, including 2020 Champions League final match-winner Mohammed “Afsha” Magdy.

Al-Ahly lie second in the standings with 10 points from four matches, one point less than El-Gouna, who have played one game more.

Wadi Degla goalkeeper Mohammed Abdel-Monsef made several superb saves to foil Al-Ahly, who are seeking a record-extending 43rd Egyptian league title.

It is only the third time in all competitions since South African coach Pitso Mosimane succeeded Swiss Rene Weiler four months ago that Al-Ahly failed to win.

Next up for Al-Ahly is a CAF Champions League last 32 second leg against Sonidep of Niger this Tuesday with the Cairo outfit enjoying home advantage and a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Serbian Dragan Cvetkovic has resigned as coach of Democratic Republic of Congo giants and five-time African champions TP Mazembe because of family issues, the club announced.

The mother-in-law of the 59-year-old coach is unwell, requiring his wife to be with her on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Cvetkovic will be replaced by Pamphile Mihayo, the coach he succeeded after Mazembe were eliminated from the 2020 Champions League by Moroccan opponents Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals.

A COVID-19 crisis affecting the Zimbabwe squad ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon from Jan. 16 has deepened with five of the support staff testing positive.

This raises to 14 the number of those suffering from coronavirus with nine players testing positive after returning to a training camp having spent Christmas with their families.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play Cameroon in the opening fixture of a competition reserved for footballers playing in their country of birth.

Recently appointed Libya coach Zoran Filipovic is confident he can dramatically improve the results of the Mediterranean Knights.

The 67-year-old Montenegrin took charge last month after Ali al Mergini quit having lost twice to Equatorial Guinea and once to the Comoros in his three-match reign.

“I will be based in Libya and believe that can help me succeed,” said the new coach, whose team cannot play at home because of the security situation in the north African nation.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc at top Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets, forcing 10 of the squad and an official into self isolation.

The outbreak forced the cancelation of a highly anticipated Malawi Super League showdown between Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, the most popular clubs in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

Bullets have won the Super League a record 14 times and are the only Malawian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
Updated 05 January 2021
AP

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
  • Suga pledged again to hold the Olympics, saying it would be proof that people have overcome the coronavirus
Updated 05 January 2021
AP

TOKYO: Tick-Tock-Tick.

The countdown clock for the postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 200 days to go on Monday.

Tick-Tock-Tick.

Also on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would consider calling a state of emergency as new coronavirus cases surge to record numbers in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures. Japan has never had a lockdown for COVID-19, attempting to juggle the economy and health risks.

Tick-Tock-Tick.

It’s nearing deadline time for Tokyo Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and various Japanese government entities as they try to pull off the Games in the middle of a pandemic.

Officials have promised to announce concrete plans early in the new year about how to get 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into Japan — about the safety of the Athletes Village, and hundreds of thousands of fans, media, judges, officials, broadcasters and VIPs.

The new year is here.

Suga pledged again to hold the Olympics, saying it would be “proof that people have overcome the coronavirus.” And he said vaccine approval would be speeded up by a month so that vaccinations could begin in February instead of March.

Japan has attributed more than 3,400 deaths to COVID-19, modest by global standards for a country of 125 million, but worrying as new cases rise quickly. A poll last month by national broadcaster NHK show 63 percent want the Olympics postponed or canceled.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures asked the national government Saturday to declare the state of emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 new cases on New Year’s Eve. 

That marked a jump of almost 400 in just a few days.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee and a former prime minister, again ruled out any cancellation of the games in an interview several days ago with the Nikkan Sports newspaper. He was asked when a decision would come about having local fans or fans from abroad.

“Sometime from March through May,” he replied. “The final deadline for a decision would be May, but it may come sooner.”

Any reduction in fans will hit the organizing committee budget. Tokyo has budgeted $800 million for ticket sales, and any shortfall will have to be made up by government entities, which are footing most of the Olympic bills.

The official budget for the Tokyo Olympics was increased last month to $15.4 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion because of the delay. However, several government audits the last few years suggest the real number is about $25 billion.

All but $6.7 billion is public money.

Mori indicated the opening ceremony, scheduled for July 23, could be troublesome with thousands of athletes and officials gathering to parade around the stadium. He also suggested the ceremony couldn’t be shortened, since television broadcasters had paid for the lucrative time. He said some officials might be cut out of the parade.

Television determines much of the Olympic scheduling, and selling broadcast rights accounts for 73 percent of the IOC’s income. Another 18 percent is from large sponsors such as Coca-Cola and Toyota.

The torch relay, which begins on March 25, will also face crowding with 10,000 runners expected across almost four months. Coca-Cola and Toyota are the prime sponsors.

