You are here

  • Home
  • EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off

EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off

EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off
This Sept. 15, 2020 file photo West Ham's Manuel Lanzini on the pitch during their English League Cup soccer match against Charlton Athletic at London stadium in London. Lanzini was among four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham found to have broken English lockdown laws. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98zem

Updated 03 January 2021
AP

EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off

EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off
  • Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini were found to have mingled indoors with family and friends, in violation of Covid-19 precautionary measures
Updated 03 January 2021
AP

LONDON: Just as the English Premier League grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases wiping out matches, an illegal gathering involving four players from Tottenham and West Ham for a Christmas party has been exposed.
It wasn’t just a breach of lockdown regulations and embarrassing for their clubs and league officials who have persuaded the government to allow games to continue as coronavirus infections surge to daily records in Britain.
There was a risk of contracting COVID-19 when Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini mingled indoors with family and friends. That potentially exposed teams and opponents to the coronavirus.
The image of the party — showing the group posing without any social distancing — was discovered on Instagram and published Saturday just as Tottenham was preparing to play Leeds.
“We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period,” Tottenham said in a statement.
Tottenham’s last game against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday due a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival. Fulham’s game against Burnley on Sunday became the Premier League’s third fixture this week to be called off.
In another incident, a video emerged on social media on Saturday which appeared to show Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who are both Serbian, at a prohibited indoor New Year’s Eve party.
The restrictions imposed in the London area in response to a new transmissible variant of the virus prevent people from visiting another house, apart from someone in a support bubble.
Lamela, Reguilon and Lo Celso did not feature for Tottenham against Leeds, although Reguilon was an unused substitute.
“The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example,” Tottenham said. “The matter will be dealt with internally.”
Lamela, one of Tottenham’s longest-serving players, said he now understands the seriousness of his indiscretion.
“I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I’ve let people down,” Lamela said.
Fellow Argentine Lo Celso expressed regret and accepted his need to set a better example.
“I understand the great sacrifices people are making to keep themselves and loved ones safe and the frustration you have expressed toward me is justified,” he said.
Reguilon was the only one of the players to issue no apology on social media on Saturday. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was particularly annoyed with Reguilon, having bought the Spanish defender a Portuguese suckling pig as a present.
“I gave (it to) him because I was told he was going to spend Christmas on his own,” Mourinho said. “I had this thought about him. He was not alone as you could see and we the club of course feel disappointed because we give the players all the education, all the conditions. Of course we’re not happy. It was a negative surprise for us.”
West Ham expressed disappointment with Lanzini and said he had been “strongly reminded of his responsibilities” to following the protocols.
“I want to apologize for a bad mistake I made over Christmas and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Lanzini said.
The controversy comes amid questions about whether the Premier League should suspend the competition like last season during the pandemic. Britain on Saturday reported a daily record of more than 57,700 infections and another 445 deaths taking the national toll to 74,570.
Additional coronavirus infections were detected after further testing at Fulham, which led to the club asking the Premier League not to play Burnley on Sunday. The request was granted based on medical advice and the “exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak,” the league said.

Topics: English Premiere League Tottenham West Ham

Related

Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Sport
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Man United beat Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
Sport
Man United beat Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

Racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi, right, with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz. (Dakar Rally)
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off
  • From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: For the second year in a row, Dakar Rally drivers are set to cross 8,000 km of Saudi land in a race not for the faint-hearted.
Saudi Arabia’s cities are set to receive over 300 drivers on bikes, quads, in cars, UTVs, trucks and this year’s newest category, classics vehicles. The race will begin and end at the Red Sea, with the first stage kicking off from Jeddah on Jan. 3 and the final stage from Yanbu to Jeddah on Jan. 15.  
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the  Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), drivers will be off for 13 days and will pass through 12 different stages before reaching the finish line.
Among the participants, veteran rally racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi and fourth place finisher in last year’s rally is setting off with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, a Dakar legend who has participated in more than 10 Dakar events.  A number of Saudi rally drivers will also be participating, with names including second-time participant Mishal Alghunaim, Abdulmajeed Alkhulaifi and Fawaz Altoaimi. In his second year participating, Yasir Alseaidan will be joining alongside fellow rally drivers Mohammed and Waleed Al-Tuwaijri, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh and Abdul Aziz Al-Yaeesh.

Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz of Germany compete during the prologue near Jeddah on the eve of the rally. (AFP)


In its first stage, drivers will set out from Jeddah heading due south to Bisha, passing through valleys and rough rocky roads for a distance of 622 km, with a special distance estimated to be 277 km.

The second stage will start from Bisha and head due east towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir through sand dunes, covering a total distance of 685 km, including a special distance of 457 km. Competitors are set to face rough roads before reaching sandy terrain near the valley.
Wadi Ad-Dawasir, the third stage and one considered a “loop” stage (beginning and ending at the same bivouac site) will set the stage for drivers as they face the high sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. Drivers must navigate through what is considered the largest sand sea in the world, covering 630 km, with a special distance of 403 km.
Drivers who make it back to Wadi Ad-Dawasir will head due north in the fourth stage, towards the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, for the longest stage of the Dakar Rally, with a total distance of 813 km and a special distance of 337 km. The variety of routes included in this stage will not allow the participants any time to rest. Moreover, mistakes during this stage may cause major setbacks as these routes are considered a transitional stage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.

• From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

In the race’s fifth stage, drivers will set out on a long and arduous trip from Riyadh to Al-Qaisumah, in the northeast of the Kingdom, on Jan. 7, with the distance estimated to be 622 km and a special distance of 456 km.  
The sixth stage will set off towards Hail, crossing 618 km, and special distance of 448 km. Drivers will cross an entire sandy path in Hail, testing their driving abilities and skills, in the various categories of the race. At the end of this stage, competitors can enjoy one day of rest in the city.
The seventh stage will kick start again from Hail on Jan. 10 towards Sakaka, one of the northernmost cities of the Kingdom, with a total distance of 737 km and special distance of 471 km.
The eighth stage will see drivers set out from Sakaka towards NEOM on Jan. 11, with a total distance of 709 km and special distance of 375 km.
In the rally’s second “loop” stage, and for one of the most difficult stages due to the terrain’s diversity, drivers will set off from NEOM and go around the various mountainous terrain to the shores of the Rea Sea, with a total distance of 579 km and special distance of 456 km.
From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.
From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2021 Dakar Rally

Related

Dakar Rally kicks off new year of sports in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Dakar Rally kicks off new year of sports in Saudi Arabia
Two young Saudi ‘Sheroes’ accelerate Dakar Rally preparations
Saudi Arabia
Two young Saudi ‘Sheroes’ accelerate Dakar Rally preparations

Latest updates

Flights to Saudi Arabia resume as Kingdom ends temporary travel ban 
Flights to Saudi Arabia resume as Kingdom ends temporary travel ban 
Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off
Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off
Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration
Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration
EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off
EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.