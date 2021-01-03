You are here

Libyans start using new exchange rate

Libyans start using new exchange rate
The Central Bank of Libya on Sunday introduced a new unified exchange rate agreed last month after years of division between rival branches based on opposing sides of the front line. (File/AFP)
Libyans start using new exchange rate

Libyans start using new exchange rate
  • The Central Bank of Libya board agreed the new rate of 4.8 dinars to the US dollar last month in its first full meeting for five years
  • The new rate is an effective devaluation, meaning the cost of imported goods are likely to rise
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI: The Central Bank of Libya on Sunday introduced a new unified exchange rate agreed last month after years of division between rival branches based on opposing sides of the front line.
As part of the change, the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli suspended a fee on foreign currency transactions that it introduced two years ago to bring the official rate closer to the black market rate.
The Central Bank of Libya board agreed the new rate of 4.8 dinars to the United States dollar last month in its first full meeting for five years after splitting as the country divided between western and eastern factions.
In Tripoli, the black market rate on Sunday was 5 dinars to the dollar after dropping last week toward the new official rate. “We’ll have to wait three or four months to see how things go at commercial banks,” said Amer, a currency dealer.
Black market exchange shops in the east were mostly closed on Sunday waiting for the market to settle.
Malik Al-Fakhri, an electronics dealer in Benghazi, said he had stopped using banks after 2013 because he lost too much money importing at the official rate and turned instead to the black market.
“The most important thing for the trader is stability,” he said.
The new rate is an effective devaluation, meaning the cost of imported goods are likely to rise.
“This decision is a mistake that will harm citizens more than benefiting them and is only to satisfy traders,” said Hathem Al-Barghathi, also in Benghazi.
The moves are part of a wider effort to resolve economic obstacles to peacemaking, encourage implementation of previously agreed reforms and hamper opportunities for corruption.
However, while fighting between the GNA and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) mostly stopped in June after the collapse of his assault on Tripoli, diplomatic progress toward a political solution has slowed.
A cease-fire agreed in October in Geneva has been only partly implemented, with troops still occupying frontline positions, a main coastal road still closed and foreign mercenaries remaining in place.
Meanwhile, while the group of Libyans picked by the United Nations to plot a path toward democracy has set elections for the end of this year, they could not agree on a new unified government to oversee the transition period.

Topics: Libya dinar Dollar Exchange Rate

Arab-backed London theme park project applies for planning permission

Arab-backed London theme park project applies for planning permission

Arab-backed London theme park project applies for planning permission
  • Developers for the London Resort claim the project will add $68.38bn to the UK economy over the next 25 years
  • Once permission has been granted, construction will begin in 2022, with the first phase scheduled to open in 2024
DUBAI: The London Resort, a $2.6-billion, high-profile theme park development backed by Kuwaiti money, has applied for planning permission from the British government, claiming the project will add £50 billion ($68.38 billion) to the UK economy over the next 25 years.
The project was launched in October 2012 by the London Resort Company Holdings and is backed by the Kuwaiti European Holding Group.
Located on a 535-acre site on Kent’s Swanscombe peninsula, 17 minutes on the train from Central London, it has struck content agreements with international media partners, including the BBC, ITV Studios and Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures. The deals will see the partners’ media brands transformed into theme park rides and attractions.
Once permission has been granted, construction will begin in 2022, with the first phase scheduled to open in 2024. The theme park will be the first major project of its kind in Europe since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.
The application, consisting of more than 25,000 pages of reports, was submitted on Dec. 31, 2020.
The studies within the application claim that the project will add £50 billion of gross  value added (GVA) economic activity to the UK economy over the first 25 years, and will create about 6,000 construction jobs and 48,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2038.
Chief Executive PY Gerbeau said: “I arrived at this project 18 months ago and it has been non-stop ever since. We have revived, reviewed, and reprogrammed the entire venture. This will be so much more than just a theme park.”
The studies for the project are based on figures from Disneyland Paris, which added €68 billion ($82.80 billion) to the French economy in the 25 years since opening.
In an interview with Arab News in November, James Hayward, investment director at London-based investment brokerage Farrbury Capital Partners, said that the project had attracted a lot of interest from Middle Eastern investors.
“Generally speaking, those whom we’ve spoken to have been of Middle Eastern origin,” he said. “We still have healthy investment in the UK, although I would also say those who invest from the UK have been predominantly of Middle Eastern descent. It is very, very popular in this neck of the woods. So that’s predominantly where we are seeing investment coming from,” he said.

Topics: UK theme park Kuwait Kent

