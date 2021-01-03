You are here

FlexxPay sets up telesales center in Beirut

Michael Truschler, CEO and co-founder of FlexxPay. (Supplied)
Michael Truschler, CEO and co-founder of FlexxPay. (Supplied)
Updated 03 January 2021
Arab News

FlexxPay sets up telesales center in Beirut

FlexxPay sets up telesales center in Beirut
  • The center will help support company sales staff in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE
Updated 03 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: FlexxPay, the fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has set up a new telesales center in Beirut as part of its global expansion plan.
The center is part of a collaboration with ZIWO Cloud Call Center and will help to support company sales staff in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.
FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance. It covers salaries, commissions, pensions and end-of-service benefits, in order to allow users to plan their expenses.
“Setting up the telesales center in Lebanon is a strong empowerment for our business in addition to our existing on-ground sales staff. We have chosen ZIWO as our on-cloud call center solutions provider as they provide all the features we expect from a state-of-the art call center software. ZIWO enable us to manage phone calls, WhatsApp and SMS conversations, all in one place,” said Michael Truschler, CEO and co-founder of FlexxPay.
“Our strategy is to optimize our whole sales process by breaking it down into very specific roles and tasks. It starts with our planning team preparing detailed lists of potential new customers and passing them on to our telesales unit. The telesales team then executes the initial calls to the potential clients and passes on the interested contacts to the on-ground sales team that arranges remote calls or on-site visits,” he said.
ZIWO has access to potential customers in 145 countries, so opens up the geographical spread for FlexxPay’s services.
Truschler said that since the peak of the pandemic last spring, the platform has increased its monthly transactions by seven-fold and expects an increase of more than 10-fold in the next six months. 
“This is just the beginning of significant expansion for us as people need solutions like FlexxPay more than ever.”
He added that customers who use the service are 60 percent more likely to use it again and the average usage is twice per month.

Topics: FlexxPay Saudi Arabia UAE Bahrain Michael Truschler ZIWO Cloud Call Center

US moves against money laundering

Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

US moves against money laundering

US moves against money laundering
  The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company's beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine
Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.

The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress this week, overriding President Donald Trump’s veto.

The law forces “beneficial owners” behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge — only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database — transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world’s largest economy.

“For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards,” said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.

“It’s the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse.”

The UN estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every year. While much of the attention has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.

In early 2020, the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the US as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.

Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was “foundational” for fighting money laundering.

Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the US from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.

“We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company,” he told AFP before the law had passed.

“We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money.”

By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a “global norm” for the world’s financial system.

The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The legislation is not perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.

Topics: United States money laundering

