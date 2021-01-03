You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA governor wins FT-backed magazine’s Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East

SAMA governor wins FT-backed magazine’s Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East

SAMA governor wins FT-backed magazine’s Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East
Saudi Arabia's Central bank Ahmed al-Kholifey gestures during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 4, 2017. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3n6d

Updated 03 January 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

SAMA governor wins FT-backed magazine’s Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East

SAMA governor wins FT-backed magazine’s Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East
  • Al-Kholifey has been awarded Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East 2020 by The Banker magazine
  • The Banker magazine is owned by the Financial Times (FT)
Updated 03 January 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), has been awarded Central Banker of the Year for the Middle East 2020 by The Banker magazine in London.

The award recognizes not only SAMA’s measures to protect the banking sector and the wider economy from harm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the body’s innovation agenda, even in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

Walid bin Ghaith, GM-asset management and chief investment officer at Al-Jazira Capital, said that the award was recognition of measures initiated by the government and SAMA to successfully limit the fallout from the pandemic on the banking sector and the broader economy.

“SAMA actions not only prevented any worst-case scenarios from actually happening but ensured operational business continuity without any disruptions. SAMA had already established a solid track-record of successfully maneuvering the domestic economy through difficult periods in the past arising from volatile oil prices,” he said.

The award, he said, would further improve confidence and credibility in SAMA and the government, but also the entire financial system’s ability to manage crisis situations, especially unexpected “black swan” events such as a pandemic. Being the largest economy in the region, the credibility of the regulatory and supervisory environment of the Kingdom was not only important to the country but also the whole GCC region, he said.

“The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has pulled out all the stops during 2020 in a bid to shield banks and local businesses from the impact of lockdown measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, together with the collapse in the Kingdom’s oil revenues in the wake of the global economic crisis,” The Banker said on its website when announcing this year’s awards.

The magazine, which was founded in 1926 and is owned by the Financial Times (FT), said: “Under Mr. Al-Kholifey’s leadership, SAMA injected SR50 billion ($13.33 billion) in the form of interest-free deposits into the local financial sector in June in a bid to shore up liquidity. As a result, the impact of the crisis on the Kingdom’s major banks has been limited, aided also by the continued growth in retail mortgage lending.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA Financial Times

Related

Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA
Business & Economy
Value of mortgage loans surges 79% in November: SAMA
Saudi insurance sector to see more mergers in 2021: SAMA official
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector to see more mergers in 2021: SAMA official

US moves against money laundering

Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

US moves against money laundering

US moves against money laundering
  • The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine
Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.

The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress this week, overriding President Donald Trump’s veto.

The law forces “beneficial owners” behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge — only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database — transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world’s largest economy.

“For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards,” said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.

“It’s the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse.”

The UN estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every year. While much of the attention has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.

In early 2020, the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the US as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.

Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was “foundational” for fighting money laundering.

Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the US from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.

“We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company,” he told AFP before the law had passed.

“We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money.”

By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a “global norm” for the world’s financial system.

The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The legislation is not perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.

Topics: United States money laundering

Related

UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering
Business & Economy
UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering

Latest updates

How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
Bangladesh says photographer’s arrest not related to controversial transfer of Rohingyas
Bangladesh says photographer’s arrest not related to controversial transfer of Rohingyas
Aden airport reopens as governor demands probe into attack
Aden airport reopens as governor demands probe into attack

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.