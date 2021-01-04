You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s SNOC announces start of gas production at Mahani field in Sharjah

UAE’s SNOC announces start of gas production at Mahani field in Sharjah

UAE’s Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and Italian energy giant Eni announced the discovery of Mahani field last year, a new find of natural gas and condensate onshore in Sharjah. (File/SNOC)
UAE’s Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and Italian energy giant Eni announced the discovery of Mahani field last year, a new find of natural gas and condensate onshore in Sharjah. (File/SNOC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wagjq

Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

UAE’s SNOC announces start of gas production at Mahani field in Sharjah

UAE’s SNOC announces start of gas production at Mahani field in Sharjah
  • Production would start at the Mahani field in Area-B in Sharjah
Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: UAE’s Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and partner ENI announced on Sunday the start of gas production at the recently discovered Mahani field in Sharjah, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
SNOC and Italian energy giant Eni announced the discovery of Mahani last year, a new find of natural gas and condensate onshore in Sharjah, and the first in the emirate since the early 1980s.
Production would start at the Mahani-1 gas well in the Mahani field in Area-B in Sharjah, WAM reported.
“The announcement comes within one year of the discovery of gas in the Mahani field, which represents the first new onshore discovery in Sharjah in 37 years,” it said.
Last March, SNOC said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic would delay the startup of production at its Mahani gas exploration project by up to two months.

Topics: Sharjah National Oil Corporation Mahani field Eni

Related

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Business & Economy
UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Special Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration
Business & Economy
Egypt signs 9 new agreements for oil and gas exploration

US moves against money laundering

Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

US moves against money laundering

US moves against money laundering
  • The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine
Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.

The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress this week, overriding President Donald Trump’s veto.

The law forces “beneficial owners” behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge — only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database — transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world’s largest economy.

“For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards,” said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.

“It’s the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse.”

The UN estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every year. While much of the attention has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.

In early 2020, the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the US as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.

Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was “foundational” for fighting money laundering.

Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the US from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.

“We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company,” he told AFP before the law had passed.

“We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money.”

By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a “global norm” for the world’s financial system.

The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The legislation is not perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.

Topics: United States money laundering

Related

UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering
Business & Economy
UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering

Latest updates

Flight rush to Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted
Flight rush to Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ him votes to overturn Biden win
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ him votes to overturn Biden win
Democrat Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker
Democrat Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.