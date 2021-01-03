RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has announced the launch of the Saudi Winter’s Media Excellence Award, one of the initiatives of the Saudi Winter Season “Arabian Winter” that aims to raise the level of professionalism and creativity, as well as strengthening the partnership with creatives and media professionals, with total value of prizes worth up to SR250,000 ($66,647).
The award will cover five different fields: Press reports, TV reports, radio programs, photographs and short films.
The STA stated that the main objectives of launching the award were to raise the level of professionalism in providing media materials, encourage creativity and innovation in promoting Saudi tourism and to strengthen the partnership with the media sector to achieve the goals of the season.
The deadline for applying is April 10, 2021.
Saudi Winter’s Media Excellence Award launched
https://arab.news/nefg4
Saudi Winter’s Media Excellence Award launched
- The award will cover five different fields: Press reports, TV reports, radio programs, photographs and short films
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has announced the launch of the Saudi Winter’s Media Excellence Award, one of the initiatives of the Saudi Winter Season “Arabian Winter” that aims to raise the level of professionalism and creativity, as well as strengthening the partnership with creatives and media professionals, with total value of prizes worth up to SR250,000 ($66,647).