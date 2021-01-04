You are here

Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance

Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action with Huesca's Javi Galan. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)
AFP

  • The Argentinian is the first foreigner to make 500 appearances in Spain’s La Liga
MADRID: Barcelona won 1-0 at bottom side Huesca on Sunday as Lionel Messi became the first foreigner to make 500 appearances in Spain’s La Liga, while a late Luis Suarez goal secured leaders Atletico Madrid victory against Alaves.
Messi returned for Barca after missing the final game of 2020 with an ankle knock and swung in a cross for Frenkie de Jong to divert home for the only goal on 27 minutes.
Although Ronald Koeman’s side began a potentially season-defining run of four consecutive away matches with a comfortable win, they remain a distant 10 points behind Atletico in fifth having played a game more.
“In general, aside from the last 20 minutes we played well,” said Koeman.
“We created a lot of danger, which isn’t easy against a team that shuts up at the back. We got a great goal and we had two or three more chances to pull away.”
Barca dominated possession and created a number of chances but Huesca goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez produced several fine saves to keep the hosts in touch.
After De Jong’s opener Messi was denied a second just before half-time when Fernandez superbly clawed away his free-kick heading toward the top corner.
The Argentine was again thwarted by the legs of Fernandez in the second half after combining well with Pedri, moments after Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacted sharply to keep out Rafa Mir’s inventive back-heel.
That was a rare threat from Huesca who have now won just once in 17 tries this season but had taken points off most visitors to their Estadio El Alcoraz so far, including Atletico in September.
“We came out strong and very concentrated. It’s the main base we need. If we have that, we improve a lot with the ball and if we get better in front of goal then we can have a very good start to the year,” added Koeman.

Atletico beat Real Madrid
Earlier in the day, Suarez struck a 90th-minute winner for Atletico as they defeated 10-man Alaves 2-1 to move back above Real Madrid at the top.
Marcos Llorente gave Atletico the lead at Mendizorroza shortly before half-time with a deflected strike from just outside the area.
Diego Simeone’s side appeared to have the game under control when Alaves defender Victor Laguardia was sent off on the hour following a VAR review for chopping down Thomas Lemar as the Frenchman ran toward goal.
Florian Lejeune headed against the post for Alaves before a spectacular own goal on 84 minutes from Felipe threatened to cost Atletico two vital points, the Brazilian center-back drilling beyond Jan Oblak as he attempted to hack clear an attempted cross.
However, Suarez secured Atletico’s fourth consecutive win in the final minute as the Uruguayan tapped in from close range after the ball was slotted across goal by substitute Joao Felix.
“The best thing is how the team finished, not getting nervous, just playing. And the goal was a great goal,” said Simeone.
Atletico climbed two points clear of Real Madrid and have two games in hand on the defending champions.
“The takeaway from this is to continue on the same path,” added Simeone.
Athletic Bilbao sacked coach Gaizka Garitano following a 1-0 home win over Elche, with reports in Spain linking former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to the vacant job.
Real Sociedad lost more ground on the top two after they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Osasuna, while teenager Bryan Gil scored both goals in Eibar’s 2-0 defeat of Granada.

LONDON: Manchester City brushed off a series of coronavirus-related absences to outclass Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and reassert their Premier League title challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s men had scored more than twice in a league game just once since their opening match of the season, but were 3-0 up by halftime thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Victory lifts City to within four points of Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the table, but with a game in hand on both to come.

Earlier, Leicester climbed to third place in the Premier League as goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans sealed a 2-1 win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side struck twice in the second half at St James’ Park. Andy Carroll reduced the deficit with his first goal for Newcastle in over 10 years, but it was too late to rescue a point.

Chelsea were expected to challenge for the title themselves after a £220 million ($300 million) spending spree in the transfer market, but a run of one win in six games has left them down in eighth, seven points off the pace having played a game more than the leaders.

Roman Abramovich has dismissed plenty of Chelsea managers in the past for similar spells of form and the pressure in mounting on Frank Lampard to prove he can mould a talented squad of individuals into a team capable of competing with the standards set by Liverpool and City in recent seasons.

City were without Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus due to a coronavirus outbreak that led to their clash at Everton on Monday being postponed.

The visitors were unable to fill their bench due to a depleted squad, but Benjamin Mendy was named as a substitute despite City launching an investigation into his breach of coronavirus restrictions by hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was handed his Premier League debut, but was barely tested despite Lampard being able to start £150 million trio Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech together in attack for the first time.

City took 10 minutes to find their feet in an unfamiliar formation with De Bruyne the most advanced forward in between Foden and Raheem Sterling.

But once Guardiola’s men found their rhythm, they cut Chelsea apart with an ease that will cause Lampard concern.

De Bruyne fluffed City’s first big chance when he fired wide from Joao Cancelo’s excellent through ball.

Gundogan opened the floodgates on 18 minutes when he spun just outside the area and found the bottom corner.

Three minutes later Foden doubled City’s lead with a fine near post finish from De Bruyne’s cross.

Guardiola had only won once in five previous visits to Stamford Bridge as Barcelona and City boss, but his side were cruising inside 35 minutes.

All 10 Chelsea outfield players were caught ahead of the ball as De Bruyne released Sterling to run through on goal from inside his own half and after the England international hit the post, De Bruyne was first to react and slot home the rebound.

The scoreline could have been far more embarrassing for the Blues had City been more ruthless in the final hour.

