10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.
- Arabian Cement Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Abdullah Mohammed Nour Rahimi as chairman and Saud Abulaziz Al Suliman as vice chairman.
- Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) will pay 5% cash dividend (SAR 0.5 per share) to shareholders for the second half of 2020 on Jan. 14, 2021.
- National Building & Marketing Co.’s (NBM) shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on increasing capital from SAR 60 million to SAR 120 million through the issuance of 100% bonus shares (1-for-1).
- Derayah Financial will distribute cash dividend to Derayah REIT Fund unit holders for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SAR 0.204 per unit, or 2.04% initial price per unit.
- Musharaka Capital will distribute 3% cash dividend to Musharaka REIT Fund unit holders for the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.30 per unit, amounting to SAR 26.40 million.
- Maharah Human Resources Co. entered into an agreement with Saudi-based Argaam Investment Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website, and launch a special IR service for smartphones.
- Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) changed its name to SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) following the approval of the extraordinary general assembly meeting held on Nov. 18, 2020.
- National Medical Care Co. (Care) obtained regulatory approval to extend its medical services contract for work-related injuries with General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), for a period of 90 days, in its Riyadh hospitals.
- Jarir Marketing Co. opened a new showroom in Jeddah Governorate at a total investment of SAR 25 million.
- Brent crude on Monday gained 71 cents to reach $52.51 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 61 cents to reach $49.13/bbl.