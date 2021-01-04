You are here

  • Home
  • 10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx3dc

Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday. 

  1. Arabian Cement Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Abdullah Mohammed Nour Rahimi as chairman and Saud Abulaziz Al Suliman as vice chairman.
  2. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) will pay 5% cash dividend (SAR 0.5 per share) to shareholders for the second half of 2020 on Jan. 14, 2021.
  3. National Building & Marketing Co.’s (NBM) shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on increasing capital from SAR 60 million to SAR 120 million through the issuance of 100% bonus shares (1-for-1).
  4. Derayah Financial will distribute cash dividend to Derayah REIT Fund unit holders for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SAR 0.204 per unit, or 2.04% initial price per unit.
  5. Musharaka Capital will distribute 3% cash dividend to Musharaka REIT Fund unit holders for the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.30 per unit, amounting to SAR 26.40 million.
  6. Maharah Human Resources Co. entered into an agreement with Saudi-based Argaam Investment Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website, and launch a special IR service for smartphones.
  7. Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) changed its name to SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) following the approval of the extraordinary general assembly meeting held on Nov. 18, 2020.
  8. National Medical Care Co. (Care) obtained regulatory approval to extend its medical services contract for work-related injuries with General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), for a period of 90 days, in its Riyadh hospitals.
  9. Jarir Marketing Co. opened a new showroom in Jeddah Governorate at a total investment of SAR 25 million.
  10. Brent crude on Monday gained 71 cents to reach $52.51 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 61 cents to reach $49.13/bbl.

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Argaam

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
  • It is difficult at this time to exactly determine their manipulations
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Argaam

The General Authority of Zakat & Tax (GAZT) said that electronic linkage with competent authorities helped monitor corporate manipulations with financial statements, as some companies were found to be reporting false data to reduce due Zakat and tax, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

It is difficult at this time to exactly determine their manipulations. However, penalties among other regulatory measures will be imposed to identify these violations and take the necessary actions against violators.

GAZT will impose penalties, according to the tax and Zakat regulations, while manipulators will be punished by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA).

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with SOCPA to report violations, GAZT said, noting that the move will increase confidence in corporate financial statements, which are endorsed by licensed accountants, enhance boost Zakat and tax compliance.

GAZT is also coordinating with the Ministry of Commerce to get the financial statements of all companies and enterprises through “Qawaem” portal.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat General Authority of Zakat and Tax

Related

Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority issues 865 tax violation orders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority issues 865 tax violation orders
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority awarded two recognized certificates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority awarded two recognized certificates

Latest updates

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized
South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized
Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes
Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes
Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is beautiful retro romance
Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is beautiful retro romance

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.