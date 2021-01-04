Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen teams up with Emirati designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi on new collection

DUBAI: Lebanese fashion influencer Karen Wazen has announced that she’s partnered with Emirati ready-to-wear label Madiyah Al-Sharqi to design a spring 2021 capsule collection boasting 28 pieces that will drop in stores this month.

“Ahhh!!! I can finally share with you my first ready to wear collection in collaboration with my dear friend and talented designer @madiyahalsharqi, (sic)” Wazen wrote to her 5.2 million Instagram followers. “I am so proud of this step and so excited to reveal part of this collection with you! I hope you love it as much as I love it and loved working on it with an extraordinary team,” she continued.







Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied



The nearly-30-piece collection features a lineup of separates — like bandeau tops, oversized jackets and high-waisted pants — alongside a variety of dresses. The color palette features soft earthy tones while the fabrics incorporated into the ultra-feminine collection include cotton and linen.

We could easily picture the Lebanese influencer wearing the tie dye suit with flared trousers or the olive-hued, off-the-shoulder A-line dress with balloon sleeves at Milan Fashion Week.







Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied



“Created in collaboration with @karenwazen, the Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen Collection for Spring/Summer 2021 is a blending of perspectives and a collaboration founded on pursuing reinvention,” wrote Al-Sharqi on Instagram, alongside a campaign video that accompanied the drop.

Of course, it’s not Wazen’s first foray into fashion design. Indeed, the mother of three is the founder of Eyewear by Karen Wazen and launched her debut collection of shades in December 2018. The first line of five styles came in acetate and stainless steel and in an array of colors, from neon to tortoiseshell.







Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied



Her designs have been sported by British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, along with a number of regional influencers.

She also has campaign collaborations with Dior Beauty, Cartier and Breitling under her belt.







Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied



Meanwhile, Al-Sharqi launched her eponymous womenswear label eight years ago and has seen her clothes worn by Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and more.

The Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen capsule collection can be purchased online at www.madiyahalsharqi.com, Ounass, Farfetch, as well as in store at Bloomingdales and Rubaiyat.