Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen teams up with Emirati designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi on new collection

Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied
Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen teams up with Emirati designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi on new collection

Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen teams up with Emirati designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi on new collection
DUBAI: Lebanese fashion influencer Karen Wazen has announced that she’s partnered with Emirati ready-to-wear label Madiyah Al-Sharqi to design a spring 2021 capsule collection boasting 28 pieces that will drop in stores this month. 

“Ahhh!!! I can finally share with you my first ready to wear collection in collaboration with my dear friend and talented designer @madiyahalsharqi, (sic)” Wazen wrote to her 5.2 million Instagram followers. “I am so proud of this step and so excited to reveal part of this collection with you! I hope you love it as much as I love it and loved working on it with an extraordinary team,” she continued.




Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied

The nearly-30-piece collection features a lineup of separates — like bandeau tops, oversized jackets and high-waisted pants — alongside a variety of dresses. The color palette features soft earthy tones while the fabrics incorporated into the ultra-feminine collection include cotton and linen. 

We could easily picture the Lebanese influencer wearing the tie dye suit with flared trousers or the olive-hued, off-the-shoulder A-line dress with balloon sleeves at Milan Fashion Week. 




Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied

“Created in collaboration with @karenwazen, the Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen Collection for Spring/Summer 2021 is a blending of perspectives and a collaboration founded on pursuing reinvention,” wrote Al-Sharqi on Instagram, alongside a campaign video that accompanied the drop. 

Of course, it’s not Wazen’s first foray into fashion design. Indeed, the mother of three is the founder of Eyewear by Karen Wazen and launched her debut collection of shades in December 2018. The first line of five styles came in acetate and stainless steel and in an array of colors, from neon to tortoiseshell. 




Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied

Her designs have been sported by British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, along with a number of regional influencers.

She also has campaign collaborations with Dior Beauty, Cartier and Breitling under her belt. 




Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen spring 2021 collection. Supplied

Meanwhile, Al-Sharqi launched her eponymous womenswear label eight years ago and has seen her clothes worn by Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and more.

The Madiyah Al-Sharqi x Karen Wazen capsule collection can be purchased online at www.madiyahalsharqi.com, Ounass, Farfetch, as well as in store at Bloomingdales and Rubaiyat.

 
French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella to star in new video for Chloe
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: She’s appeared in plenty of blockbuster films and now French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is set to star in a new campaign video for Parisian fashion label Chloe.

The 38-year-old actress shared the exciting news this week via Instagram, giving her 488,000 followers a first look at the clip. 

“Preview to our little video we did for @chloe during the summer,” she wrote, revealing that the clip was created by herself and US actor and dancer Keean Johnson. “Stay tuned for the full video,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

In the snippet shared by Boutella, the Algeria-born star can be seen dancing in a deserted forest wearing a white, floral-printed dress from Chloe.

It’s not the first time that Boutella has worked with the storied French brand. In October, the “Atomic Blonde” star made her catwalk debut at the label’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged her Chloe Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show within Paris’s courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo. On three massive screens, live footage captured her models making their way to the runway. 

The casting was made up of women from the worlds of film, art, music and fashion and included artist and DJ Phoebe Collings-James, director Deniz Gamze Ergüven and actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who all set the stage for Boutella, who closed out the show.

Sofia Boutella closes the Chloe Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.Supplied

Although it was her first time on the catwalk, Boutella, who caught the eye of Madonna as a street dancer in Paris before transitioning into acting, has appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house a number of times.

Meanwhile, Chloe recently made headlines in December when it was announced that Ramsay-Levi was stepping down from her role as creative director after four years designing for the maison. 

Her Spring 2021 show starring Boutella was her last for Chloe.

In a statement, the designer said: “Over the last months of health, social, and economic turmoil, I have thought about the changes I want to see in our industry and how to better align them with my own creative, intellectual, and emotional values. It is this reflection that makes me consider my future differently and desire to pursue new opportunities.”

She will be succeeded by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

Topics: Sofia Boutella Chloe

