Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Shura council head says Gulf unity at forefront of King Salman’s priorities

DUBAI: King Salman put Gulf unity and continuation of Gulf Cooperation Council at the forefront of his priorities, the head of Shoura Council said on Monday.

The region is facing unique challenges which require cooperation, Abdullah Al-Sheikh added in a report from state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of the GCC in December.

Since the GCC’s establishment in 1981, the Kingdom had taken a balanced approach that supported every effort and every action that contributed to achieving common goals and aspirations, a government spokesman said.

“As the elder sister to the GCC countries, the Kingdom has sought to overcome the various obstacles, disagreements, and developments facing the work process, whether in terms of viewpoints or on the ground,” the spokesman said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Saudi policy has ensured the protection of the unity of the GCC countries, support for member states to reach settlements and viable solutions to disputes between Gulf states, and the continuity of cooperation with Arab, Islamic, and international countries.”

The spokesman said Saudi Arabia’s “sole goal” was “to protect the unity of the GCC member states and reject disputes between them.”