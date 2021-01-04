You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Adel Al-Jubeir thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia for making “health and safety a top priority” in the country. (Twitter/@AdelAljubeir)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wk3h2

Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Adel Al-Jubeir thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia for making “health and safety a top priority” in the country.

He also thanked those who worked in the medical sector for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Shura council head says Gulf unity at forefront of King Salman’s priorities

Saudi Shura council head says Gulf unity at forefront of King Salman’s priorities
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Shura council head says Gulf unity at forefront of King Salman’s priorities

Saudi Shura council head says Gulf unity at forefront of King Salman’s priorities
  • The region is facing unique challenges which require cooperation
  • Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of the GCC in December
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: King Salman put Gulf unity and continuation of Gulf Cooperation Council at the forefront of his priorities, the head of Shoura Council said on Monday.

The region is facing unique challenges which require cooperation, Abdullah Al-Sheikh added in a report from state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to the unity of the GCC in December.

Since the GCC’s establishment in 1981, the Kingdom had taken a balanced approach that supported every effort and every action that contributed to achieving common goals and aspirations, a government spokesman said.

“As the elder sister to the GCC countries, the Kingdom has sought to overcome the various obstacles, disagreements, and developments facing the work process, whether in terms of viewpoints or on the ground,” the spokesman said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Saudi policy has ensured the protection of the unity of the GCC countries, support for member states to reach settlements and viable solutions to disputes between Gulf states, and the continuity of cooperation with Arab, Islamic, and international countries.”

The spokesman said Saudi Arabia’s “sole goal” was “to protect the unity of the GCC member states and reject disputes between them.”

Topics: GCC King Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, city of ancient cultures, hosts 41st GCC Summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, city of ancient cultures, hosts 41st GCC Summit
GCC chief calls for stronger Gulf cooperation to overcome pandemic challenges
Saudi Arabia
GCC chief calls for stronger Gulf cooperation to overcome pandemic challenges

Latest updates

Sacoor Brothers opens five new stores in Saudi Arabia
Sacoor Brothers opens five new stores in Saudi Arabia
Saudi streetwear label Too Dark to See Tomorrow streams runway show in Riyadh
Saudi streetwear label Too Dark to See Tomorrow streams runway show in Riyadh
EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
Nasser Al-Attiyah wins second stage of Dakar Rally
Toyota’s driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France compete during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2021. (AFP)
Public-Private Partnerships — The key to transforming the Saudi economy
Public-Private Partnerships — The key to transforming the Saudi economy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.