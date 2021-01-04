You are here

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear site

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), wears a face mask as he arrives for the Board of Governors of the IAEA at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria on Sept. 14, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The move is the latest of several recent Iranian breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal
DUBAI: Iran has resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the government spokesman told the semi-official Mehr news agency on Monday, a level of purity that is not allowed under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers.

The move is the latest of several recent Iranian breaches of the deal, which it started violating in 2019 in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of US sanctions against Tehran.

“A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex,” Ali Rabeie told Mehr.

On January 1, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had told the watchdog it planned to resume enrichment up to 20 percent at Fordow site, which is buried inside a mountain.

Topics: Iran

