You are here

  • Home
  • Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is a beautiful retro romance

Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is a beautiful retro romance

“Sylvie’s Love” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/89aer

Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is a beautiful retro romance

Strong yet subtle ‘Sylvie’s Love’ is a beautiful retro romance
Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Emotional but not melodramatic, strong on performance yet subtle, “Sylvie’s Love,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is all about dreams and desires, hope and despair.

Eugene Ashe’s second feature (the first was “Homecoming”) is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s and follows a love story that is hard to forget — it is as tearful as it is joyful and, refreshingly, focuses on an African-American pair in a period when the community faced unimaginable hurdles.

There are sighs and tears, but the work does not, even for a moment, drown the viewer in sorrow with a remarkable Tessa Thompson playing the heart-warming role of Sylvie Parker. Even in her angry moments, she maintains dignity and decorum displaying a fantastic emotive range in the course of a little under two hours of run time.

Nnamdi Asomugha is her love interest, Robert Halloway, a little stiff but he pushes his point of view well enough to be convincing.

The story opens in New York. It is 1962, and Sylvie is waiting outside a concert hall. She anxiously asks the doorman if the show has begun. In a few minutes, he says. It is at this moment that she spots Robert, and memories come flooding back as Ashe, who is also the writer, rewinds the narrative to 1957 when we see Sylvie watching “I Love Lucy” on a small black-and-white box of a television set in her father’s gramophone record shop.




The movie is sincere, exploring the simplicity of life and love. Supplied

On the window, is a wanted help sign, and Robert walking by spots Sylvie and steps in on the pretext of buying a record. I could work here he tells her pointing to the signboard. But while she tries putting him off, her father steps in and hires him.

This is the beginning of a beautiful romance, but though each is attracted to the other, she is already engaged to be married to the son of a wealthy doctor, which adds a healthy dose of tension to the plot, which is not a predictable love story at all.

Hesitant glances, stolen caresses, and waltzing under streetlamps, the two make for a magical pair on screen. Brilliant angles and soft lighting all take this piece of at-home cinema to new heights.




The film is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s and follows a love story that is hard to forget. Supplied

And these thoughtful touches are not limited to the visuals — Robert is a budding saxophone player and elements of jazz are woven beautifully into the film.

Do they make love stories of this kind these days? I wonder. In a very neoclassical style, Ashe gives us a plot that is, despite its languid pace, so gripping it will leave most viewers wanting more.

The movie is sincere, exploring the simplicity of life and love, as well as the complicated curveballs life can throw at us.

Topics: review movie review

Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83

Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83

Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Veteran Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani died on Monday at the age of 83 due to COVID-19, Al-Arabiya reported.  

He was the yonger brother of Assi and Mansour Rahbani. (AFP)

Rahbani was a composer, songwriter and an orchestra conductor. He was the yonger brother of Assi and Mansour Rahbani, who rose to fame as the Rahbani brothers.

Celebrities quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Rahbani. 

Singer Carol Samaha wrote on Instagram: “We lost an important figure from my country, and he took with him the most beautiful musical era in the history of the Lebanese music. Goodbye, Elias Rahbani. Thank you for your generosity and loyalty to our country Lebanon. Your work is immortal in memory and conscience.”

While Lebanese singer and actor Ramy Ayach wrote on Twitter: “A great loss… the one with a pure heart and the lover of art and homeland.” 

Rahbani composed over 2,500 songs, 1000 of them were for 25 movies and multiple series across the region. 

He wrote and composed some of Lebanese singer Fairouz’s most-famous songs, including “Qatalooni Aouna El-Soud,” “Kan Endna Tahoun,” and “Maak.” 

His songs for late legendary Lebanese singer Sabah included “Keif Halak Ya Asmar” and “Shoftoh Bel Anater.”

Topics: Elias Rahbani

Latest updates

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Government forces clash with Haftar’s troops in Sabha
Government forces clash with Haftar’s troops in Sabha
Philippines hits imported cars and vans with tariffs to help domestic industry
Philippines hits imported cars and vans with tariffs to help domestic industry
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.