You are here

  • Home
  • Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
The General Authority of Zakat & Tax will impose penalties, according to the tax and Zakat regulations. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3b2b

Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements

Zakat and tax authority highlights manipulation of financial statements
  • It is difficult at this time to exactly determine their manipulations
Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

The General Authority of Zakat & Tax (GAZT) said that electronic linkage with competent authorities helped monitor corporate manipulations with financial statements, as some companies were found to be reporting false data to reduce due Zakat and tax, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

It is difficult at this time to exactly determine their manipulations. However, penalties among other regulatory measures will be imposed to identify these violations and take the necessary actions against violators.

GAZT will impose penalties, according to the tax and Zakat regulations, while manipulators will be punished by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA).

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with SOCPA to report violations, GAZT said, noting that the move will increase confidence in corporate financial statements, which are endorsed by licensed accountants, enhance boost Zakat and tax compliance.

GAZT is also coordinating with the Ministry of Commerce to get the financial statements of all companies and enterprises through “Qawaem” portal.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat General Authority of Zakat and Tax

Related

Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority issues 865 tax violation orders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority issues 865 tax violation orders
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority awarded two recognized certificates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority awarded two recognized certificates

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
  • Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5.

The airline said it had witnessed increasing demand for such flights between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, which is one of Asia’s biggest freight and logistics hubs.

Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft during the inaugural flight.

The schedule will run every Tuesday, with flights set to operate with a stopover in Dubai on the return flight to Hong Kong.

The airline launched a seasonal cargo service between Hong Kong and Hobart, Australia, on Dec. 16, providing a freight lane via Hong Kong to export fresh produce to different parts of Asia.

The new route is welcome news for the Hong Kong airline, which in October said it planned to slash nearly 6,000 jobs as part of its plan to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive,” Reuters news agency reported Cathay chief executive Augustus Tang as saying.

The airline received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Monday it expected to operate less than 50 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.

The carrier said it operated around a 10th of its capacity in 2020, with this set to rise to 50 percent in 2021.

Topics: business economy aviation Cathay Pacific Hong Kong Saudi Arabia

Related

Cathay Pacific to slash workforce, end Cathay Dragon brand due to pandemic
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific to slash workforce, end Cathay Dragon brand due to pandemic
Cathay Pacific to operate less than 50% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2021
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific to operate less than 50% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2021

Latest updates

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh
Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
Turkish police clash with students protesting Erdogan-appointed university head
Turkish police clash with students protesting Erdogan-appointed university head
Slack starts the year with a global outage
Slack starts the year with a global outage
OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.