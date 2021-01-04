You are here

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
The world’s biggest cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in price last year. (Reuters)
Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
  • Bitcoin fell over 14 percent after earlier touching as high as $33,670
  • Traders said bitcoin’s drop on Monday was not unusual for the volatile asset
Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON/TOKYO: Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday, losing ground from a record high of $34,800 touched a day earlier, with traders citing volatility in highly leveraged futures markets.
Bitcoin fell over 14 percent after earlier touching as high as $33,670, wiping out more than half its 20 percent rally from New Year’s Eve to a record $34,800 on Sunday.
Bitcoin was last down 9 percent at $30,077.
A functioning cryptocurrency derivatives market has developed since 2017, with offshore exchanges still offering highly leveraged trading. Moves in such markets can have an outsized effect on bitcoin’s price.
“It’s the unwinding of some of that leverage,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.
Bitcoin’s record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time, on Dec. 16. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in price last year.
Traders said bitcoin’s drop on Monday was not unusual for the volatile asset, whose wild price swings have in part prevented it from becoming widely used as a currency.
“It’s still an unavoidably volatile asset by its nature,” said Joseph Edwards of crypto brokerage Enigma Securities.
“For the most part, this looks like a purely technical move, signaled and caused by short-term euphoria,” he added.
Fueling bitcoin’s rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of it is reflecting the fear of a weaker dollar,” Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said of its most recent rally.
Bitcoin’s advance has also reflected expectations it will become a mainstream payment method. Its potential for quick gains has also attracted demand from larger US investors.

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Updated 19 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
  • Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft
Updated 19 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5.

The airline said it had witnessed increasing demand for such flights between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, which is one of Asia’s biggest freight and logistics hubs.

Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft during the inaugural flight.

The schedule will run every Tuesday, with flights set to operate with a stopover in Dubai on the return flight to Hong Kong.

The airline launched a seasonal cargo service between Hong Kong and Hobart, Australia, on Dec. 16, providing a freight lane via Hong Kong to export fresh produce to different parts of Asia.

The new route is welcome news for the Hong Kong airline, which in October said it planned to slash nearly 6,000 jobs as part of its plan to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive,” Reuters news agency reported Cathay chief executive Augustus Tang as saying.

The airline received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Monday it expected to operate less than 50 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.

The carrier said it operated around a 10th of its capacity in 2020, with this set to rise to 50 percent in 2021.

