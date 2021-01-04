You are here

Philippines hits imported cars and vans with tariffs to help domestic industry

Currently, most vehicles sold in the country are imported duty-free under trade deals. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines was a growth market for the autos industry owing to rising incomes
  • The new tariffs, which stemmed from a petition by a group of automotive workers, will be in effect for 200 days
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines is imposing temporary duties on imported passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to protect its tiny carmaking industry hit hard by the pandemic, its trade minister said on Monday.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines was a growth market for the autos industry owing to rising incomes. But Japanese carmakers such as Isuzu Motors and Honda Motor have stopped local production of some vehicles, opting to import from around the region.
“While we generally do not restrict products coming into the market, we also need to ensure the level playing field for our local industry,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement.
Without such a move, the industry would suffer damage that would be “difficult to repair,” the ministry said, adding the measure would prevent firms from leaving.
The Philippines’ motor vehicle manufacturing sector employed nearly 90,000 workers as of 2018, government data showed.
Provisional safeguard duties in the form of a cash bond are being set at 70,000 pesos ($1,459) each for imported passenger cars and 110,000 Philippine pesos ($2,292) for light commercial vehicles (LCV), increasing retail prices by about a tenth.
Currently, most vehicles sold in the country are imported duty-free under trade deals.
The new tariffs, which stemmed from a petition by a group of automotive workers, will be in effect for 200 days, the trade ministry said.
The Philippines produced nearly 55,000 vehicles in January to October 2020, accounting for just 2.5 percent of the region’s output of 2.22 million units, data from the ASEAN Automotive Federation showed.
Imports of passenger cars have increased by an average of 35 percent from 2014 to 2018, trade ministry data showed. Imports of LCVs that include pick-up and small trucks surged three times to 51,969 units in the same period.

Topics: trade economy Philippines

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Reuters

  • Bitcoin fell over 14 percent after earlier touching as high as $33,670
  • Traders said bitcoin’s drop on Monday was not unusual for the volatile asset
Reuters

LONDON/TOKYO: Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday, losing ground from a record high of $34,800 touched a day earlier, with traders citing volatility in highly leveraged futures markets.
Bitcoin fell over 14 percent after earlier touching as high as $33,670, wiping out more than half its 20 percent rally from New Year’s Eve to a record $34,800 on Sunday.
Bitcoin was last down 9 percent at $30,077.
A functioning cryptocurrency derivatives market has developed since 2017, with offshore exchanges still offering highly leveraged trading. Moves in such markets can have an outsized effect on bitcoin’s price.
“It’s the unwinding of some of that leverage,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.
Bitcoin’s record high came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time, on Dec. 16. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency more than quadrupled in price last year.
Traders said bitcoin’s drop on Monday was not unusual for the volatile asset, whose wild price swings have in part prevented it from becoming widely used as a currency.
“It’s still an unavoidably volatile asset by its nature,” said Joseph Edwards of crypto brokerage Enigma Securities.
“For the most part, this looks like a purely technical move, signaled and caused by short-term euphoria,” he added.
Fueling bitcoin’s rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of it is reflecting the fear of a weaker dollar,” Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said of its most recent rally.
Bitcoin’s advance has also reflected expectations it will become a mainstream payment method. Its potential for quick gains has also attracted demand from larger US investors.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

