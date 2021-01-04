Sacoor Brothers opens five new stores in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Portuguese luxury brand Sacoor Brothers has announced the opening of five new stores in Saudi Arabia.

The expansion of the company’s bricks-and-mortar operation comes despite a surge in online shopping during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The five new physical stores are in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar. The firm opened its first outlet in the Kingdom in 2016 and currently operates stores in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and 18 other countries around the world.

The interior of each new Saudi store has been given a New York theme and includes a Sacoor cafe, tailor’s room, and lounge.

Chadi Kouatly, managing director of Sacoor Brothers in Saudi Arabia, said: “The quality of our brand, in conjunction with Sacoor Brothers’ world-class service, is at the heart of everything we do.

“We are confident that our arrival at Al-Nakheel, Panorama, and Hayat malls in Riyadh, Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, and Rashid Mall in Alkhobar, alongside our online presence, will be just the start of our success in the Kingdom, and we look forward to an exceptional future.

“We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to launch all five stores during the current situation and are thankful for the support of the local authorities and our loyal customers,” added Kouatly.