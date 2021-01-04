You are here

  • Home
  • Slack starts the year with a global outage

Slack starts the year with a global outage

Slack starts the year with a global outage
Slack suffered a global outage Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, during the first day back to work for most people after the New Year’s holiday. Users reported service was down in the US, Asia, Latin America Europe, and India. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/865zu

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Slack starts the year with a global outage

Slack starts the year with a global outage
  • The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the US, Germany, India, the UK, Japan and elsewhere
  • Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.
“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing,” Slack said in a prepared statement.

The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the US, Germany, India, the UK, Japan and elsewhere. Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.

 

Topics: Slack

Related

Slack primed as latest unicorn to make market debut
Business & Economy
Slack primed as latest unicorn to make market debut
Slack valued at $5.1 bln after new funding led by SoftBank
Slack valued at $5.1 bln after new funding led by SoftBank

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
  • Promises the fastest content discovery for customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has launched Box of Wonders, which aims to transform the region’s entertainment offering.

It promises the fastest content discovery for customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in just three clicks.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery.

Box of Wonders “is the result of many months of careful planning and in-depth research into the consumer mind-set,” said Devrim Melek, senior vice president of strategy at OSN.

“Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business, and our team has been working closely with customers to prioritize key functionalities of the technology. Our research found that content discovery, family viewing and enhanced control were top of our customers’ lists.”

The new platform will be offering the region’s first dedicated children’s page, promising a safe viewing experience where kids can browse without parental supervision.

The page offers a range of premium kids’ content for ages 12 and below, giving parents total reassurance that they can leave the little ones in front of the TV.

The dedicated children’s page was set up following extensive customer research that identified safe viewing for kids as a top priority for customers.

“The new user interface and new software have completely overhauled our previous offering, using machine learning and AI to provide customers with the best the region has to offer in entertainment technology,” said Melek.

“The new system is easy to use for both kids and adults, with viewers able to land on their favorite show in just three clicks of a remote. No other regional offering provides this currently, demonstrating OSN’s commitment to delivering the very best in entertainment to our viewers.”

Topics: media Middle East OSN

Related

OSN to double investment in Arabic content, Original productions with launch of OSN Originals
Media
OSN to double investment in Arabic content, Original productions with launch of OSN Originals
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production
Media
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

Latest updates

Turkish police clash with students protesting Erdogan-appointed university head
Turkish police clash with students protesting Erdogan-appointed university head
Slack starts the year with a global outage
Slack starts the year with a global outage
OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.