Slack starts the year with a global outage

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

DUBAI: OSN has launched Box of Wonders, which aims to transform the region’s entertainment offering.

It promises the fastest content discovery for customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in just three clicks.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery.

Box of Wonders “is the result of many months of careful planning and in-depth research into the consumer mind-set,” said Devrim Melek, senior vice president of strategy at OSN.

“Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business, and our team has been working closely with customers to prioritize key functionalities of the technology. Our research found that content discovery, family viewing and enhanced control were top of our customers’ lists.”

The new platform will be offering the region’s first dedicated children’s page, promising a safe viewing experience where kids can browse without parental supervision.

The page offers a range of premium kids’ content for ages 12 and below, giving parents total reassurance that they can leave the little ones in front of the TV.

The dedicated children’s page was set up following extensive customer research that identified safe viewing for kids as a top priority for customers.

“The new user interface and new software have completely overhauled our previous offering, using machine learning and AI to provide customers with the best the region has to offer in entertainment technology,” said Melek.

“The new system is easy to use for both kids and adults, with viewers able to land on their favorite show in just three clicks of a remote. No other regional offering provides this currently, demonstrating OSN’s commitment to delivering the very best in entertainment to our viewers.”