Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

Cathay Pacific launches cargo services to Riyadh

Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5. (Supplied: Cathay Pacific)
  • Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Cathay Pacific Cargo said Monday it was launching a new scheduled cargo service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, starting Jan. 5.

The airline said it had witnessed increasing demand for such flights between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, which is one of Asia’s biggest freight and logistics hubs.

Cathay Pacific Cargo will run the service using its Boeing B747-400 ERF aircraft during the inaugural flight.

The schedule will run every Tuesday, with flights set to operate with a stopover in Dubai on the return flight to Hong Kong.

The airline launched a seasonal cargo service between Hong Kong and Hobart, Australia, on Dec. 16, providing a freight lane via Hong Kong to export fresh produce to different parts of Asia.

The new route is welcome news for the Hong Kong airline, which in October said it planned to slash nearly 6,000 jobs as part of its plan to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive,” Reuters news agency reported Cathay chief executive Augustus Tang as saying.

The airline received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on Monday it expected to operate less than 50 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.

The carrier said it operated around a 10th of its capacity in 2020, with this set to rise to 50 percent in 2021.

Topics: business economy aviation Cathay Pacific Hong Kong Saudi Arabia

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
  • The concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The pound weakened versus the euro on Britain’s first day of trading outside the EU, but strengthened against a softer dollar, climbing above $1.37 for the first time since May 2018, as traders weighed up Brexit relief with COVID-19 risks.

The pound had strengthened after a last-minute Brexit deal was agreed to on Dec. 24, which set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture.

Although the deal does not cover Britain’s finance sector, UK market participants were relieved by an extension that allows them to use platforms in the EU for swaps trading until March 2021 — a move announced on Thursday in a bid to avoid disruption.

On Monday, the pound changed hands at 89.77 pence per euro, down around 0.5 percent on the day.

Versus the weaker dollar, the pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3682, having briefly crossed the $1.37 level for the first time since May 2018 early in the European session. The pound gained 2.5 percent overall against the dollar in December.

Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research, Ulrich Leuchtmann, said that sterling’s recovery after the Brexit deal was agreed was “disappointingly limited,” but that it has further scope for gains in the next few days as traders adjust their positioning upon their return from holiday.

Leuchtmann was less bullish on sterling’s longer-term outlook, however.

“For market participants with a long-term outlook the concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate,” he said.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month and three-month maturities have edged up again in the past few days.

In bad news for sterling, COVID-19 cases in Britain are at record levels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way.

RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note to clients that negative interest rates are likely to remain a possibility for the UK because, although a chaotic no-deal Brexit has been avoided, rising COVID-19 infections will have an impact on the Bank of England’s outlook for the economy.

Market participants are pricing in negative rates in the UK by May 2021.

Topics: Brexit deal euro STERLING POUND

