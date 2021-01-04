You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM announces England-wide lockdown

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to view the vaccination program at the Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yupk

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
  • England goes into national lockdown, potentially until mid-February, in bid to cut spiralling infection rates
  • PM encouraged by the roll-out of two Covid vaccines, including one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The measures, which include the closure of primary and secondary schools, will come into effect Wednesday, he said in a televised address, after Scotland announced similar measures would come into force from midnight (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Some 44 million people or three-quarters of the population of England are already living under the toughest restrictions, as Britain grapples with one of the worst mortality rates from coronavirus in the world.
But they have failed to halt an upward trend in positive cases, which have been blamed on a more infectious new variant.
Johnson said that as of Monday, almost 27,000 people with Covid were in hospital — 40 percent more than at the peak of first wave of the outbreak on April last year.
Last Tuesday, more than 80,000 people tested positive in just 24 hours.
“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” he said.
“In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown.”
The new measures are similar to those during the first, three-month lockdown from late March to June last year.
They include the closure of schools, working from home wherever possible, limits on leaving home, except for exercise, essential shopping and for medical supplies, and no household mixing.
A decision on whether to hold annual national exams for 16- and 18-year-olds will be made after consultations between the education secretary and qualifications bodies, said Johnson.
Shortly before Johnson’s announcement, the four chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the country had moved to the highest coronavirus level five.
That means the state-run National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed within 21 days if no action is taken.
Johnson said he hoped the restrictions could start to be lifted after the next school holidays in mid-February, and acknowledged the weeks ahead “will be the hardest yet.”
But he said he was encouraged by the roll-out of two Covid vaccines, including one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which could see the four most vulnerable groups inoculated in the next six weeks.
“With every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favor of the British people,” he added.

Topics: England Boris Johnson COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
World
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
Update Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’

COVID-19 immunity after infection lasts at least 6 months: Study

COVID-19 immunity after infection lasts at least 6 months: Study
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

COVID-19 immunity after infection lasts at least 6 months: Study

COVID-19 immunity after infection lasts at least 6 months: Study
  • Data from over 11,000 healthcare workers used in research by Newcastle University
  • Findings boost confidence in body’s ability to prevent reinfection in months after recovery
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Catching and overcoming COVID-19 prevents symptomatic reinfection for the following six months, according to new research that will allay concerns that immunity to the virus drops rapidly after patients recover.

The study of over 11,000 healthcare workers in the British city of Newcastle found that nobody who tested positive for COVID-19 had re-developed symptoms several months later, suggesting that post-infection immunity lasts at least half a year.

The team of researchers from Newcastle University and Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Hospitals concluded that “infection appears to result in protection against symptomatic infection in working age adults, at least in the short term.”

Rapid reinfection with COVID-19 after recovery has been recorded, though it is uncommon. Previous studies have found instances in which people tested positive quickly after recovery, and there have been even rarer reports that some people have died after reinfection.

But those reports are difficult to corroborate, and the Newcastle study suggests that cases such as these are rarer than initially feared, boosting confidence that most people who recover from the disease will be afforded some level of protection in the months following. 

The peer-reviewed study also carried out preliminary testing for asymptomatic cases, and found similar results suggesting strong immunity in the months following infection. 

Due to limitations of the study, however, the researchers urged caution, saying they remain “uncertain” if previous infection confers complete protection against asymptomatic reinfection.

There is currently no clear verdict on whether asymptomatic cases pose an infection risk to others.

Topics: COVID-19 immunity

Related

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
World
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
World
UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Latest updates

Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
Tick-Tock: Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
UAE minister says Gulf cohesion will be restored at ‘historic’ GCC summit
Gargash's comments come after it was announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar. (AP/File Photo)
Reuters: Jared Kushner to attend GCC Summit after Qatar dispute breakthrough
Reuters: Jared Kushner to attend GCC Summit after Qatar dispute breakthrough
Chiefs head into playoffs with plenty of rest behind them
Chiefs head into playoffs with plenty of rest behind them

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.