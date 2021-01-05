You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output

Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell back from earlier highs as it became apparent that OPEC+ could not reach a consensus. (AFP/File)
Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell back from earlier highs as it became apparent that OPEC+ could not reach a consensus. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzn93

Updated 12 sec ago
Frank Kane

Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output

Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output
  • Crunch meeting of producers’ alliance spills into second day after OPEC+ rejects proposal to boost supply
Updated 12 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Global oil prices fell on Monday after OPEC+ members failed to reach agreement on output levels.
A majority of members of the producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia rejected proposals to increase supply amid new fears of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell back from earlier highs as it became apparent that OPEC+ could not reach a consensus. Delegates at the meeting said Russia and Kazakhstan wanted to increase output by 500,000 barrels per day from next month, while the rest of the 23-member bloc sought to delay an increase until economic indicators improved.
The meeting will resume today, amid optimism a deal can be reached. “Our efforts will continue, and we are close to an agreement,” one energy official told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, was among those who urged caution on the OPEC+ group despite rising crude prices and hopes of a vaccine-led economic recovery.
“At the risk of being seen as a killjoy in these proceedings, I want to urge caution. The new variant of the disease is a worrying and unpredictable development,” the minister said.
“Do not put at risk all that we have achieved for the sake of an instant, but illusory, benefit.”
Other countries who sought a delay in the output increase included the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Nigeria and Azerbaijan, according to the official.
Oil analysts played down fears of a repetition of the fallout between Russia and Saudi Arabia last March, which led to a spike in oil output just as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were impacting the global economy. “The market dynamics are entirely different now,” one said.
Brent closed at $51.15, having briefly touched $53 earlier in the day, its highest level since
March 2020.

Topics: Oil opec +

Related

Special Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. completed the procedures to acquire the entire share capital of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Co. (SANIC), owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

2. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.'s (MIS) board of directors recommended a 25 percent capital increase to SAR 250 million through issuing one bonus share for every 4 shares held.

3. Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement worth SAR 340 million with Bank Albilad.

4. Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) board of directors approved the resignation of chief executive officer (CEO), Abdulaziz Al Sedeas, submitted on Dec. 23, 2020.

5. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Jan. 26, 2021, on the merger offer by Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., in accordance with the provisions of the articles from 190 to 193 of the Companies Law.

6. Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed hospitality and catering services contract with Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) for the Dakar Rally 2021.

7. Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co.’s board of directors recommended a capital hike through SAR 150 million rights issue.

8. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Alkhabeer REIT Fund’s request to increase total asset value by issuing additional units for acquiring real estate assets.

9. Southern Province Cement Co.'s board of directors approved appointing Hamad Al-Bazai as chairman and Mohammed Al-Nabat as vice chairman for the three-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021.

10. Brent crude on Tuesday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul energy Markets SABIC Oil

Related

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Latest updates

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
New UN Security Council members share resolve to end regional conflicts
New UN Security Council members share resolve to end regional conflicts
Saudi foreign minister in discussions with Omani, Kuwaiti counterparts
Saudi foreign minister in discussions with Omani, Kuwaiti counterparts
Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
Israel’s defense minister favors buying one more F-35 squadron for now
Israel’s defense minister favors buying one more F-35 squadron for now

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.