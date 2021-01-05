Importers urged to register all products in ‘Saber’

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has ordered importers to issue a self-declaration for local and imported products that are not covered by technical regulations or SASO’s regulations and register them on the Saber platform from the beginning of 2021.
This comes as a continuation of SASO’s efforts to raise the standard of consumer products and ensure they are free of any defects that could affect consumers’ health or safety.
SASO noted : “The Saber platform now includes more than 33,000 merchants and 1.4 million products, while the number of certificates of conformity and certificates of shipment conformity issued through the platform has exceeded 850,000.
“Saber makes it easier for beneficiaries, whether they were importers or local factory owners, to have access to certification bodies around the world and acquire the products’ required certificate of conformity and certificate of shipment conformity and register them on Saber from the country of origin. This aims at accelerating the entry of these products on to the Saudi market, reducing the time needed to electronically complete the conformity procedures.”