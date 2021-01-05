You are here

Importers urged to register all products in ‘Saber’
Updated 05 January 2021
SPA

  • This comes as a continuation of SASO’s efforts to raise the standard of consumer products
Updated 05 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has ordered importers to issue a self-declaration for local and imported products that are not covered by technical regulations or SASO’s regulations and register them on the Saber platform from the beginning of 2021.

This comes as a continuation of SASO’s efforts to raise the standard of consumer products and ensure they are free of any defects that could affect consumers’ health or safety.

SASO noted : “The Saber platform now includes more than 33,000 merchants and 1.4 million products, while the number of certificates of conformity and certificates of shipment conformity issued through the platform has exceeded 850,000.

“Saber makes it easier for beneficiaries, whether they were importers or local factory owners, to have access to certification bodies around the world and acquire the products’ required certificate of conformity and certificate of shipment conformity and register them on Saber from the country of origin. This aims at accelerating the entry of these products on to the Saudi market, reducing the time needed to electronically complete the conformity procedures.”

Topics: Saber Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO)

Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

  • The concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The pound weakened versus the euro on Britain’s first day of trading outside the EU, but strengthened against a softer dollar, climbing above $1.37 for the first time since May 2018, as traders weighed up Brexit relief with COVID-19 risks.

The pound had strengthened after a last-minute Brexit deal was agreed to on Dec. 24, which set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture.

Although the deal does not cover Britain’s finance sector, UK market participants were relieved by an extension that allows them to use platforms in the EU for swaps trading until March 2021 — a move announced on Thursday in a bid to avoid disruption.

On Monday, the pound changed hands at 89.77 pence per euro, down around 0.5 percent on the day.

Versus the weaker dollar, the pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3682, having briefly crossed the $1.37 level for the first time since May 2018 early in the European session. The pound gained 2.5 percent overall against the dollar in December.

Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research, Ulrich Leuchtmann, said that sterling’s recovery after the Brexit deal was agreed was “disappointingly limited,” but that it has further scope for gains in the next few days as traders adjust their positioning upon their return from holiday.

Leuchtmann was less bullish on sterling’s longer-term outlook, however.

“For market participants with a long-term outlook the concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate,” he said.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month and three-month maturities have edged up again in the past few days.

In bad news for sterling, COVID-19 cases in Britain are at record levels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way.

RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note to clients that negative interest rates are likely to remain a possibility for the UK because, although a chaotic no-deal Brexit has been avoided, rising COVID-19 infections will have an impact on the Bank of England’s outlook for the economy.

Market participants are pricing in negative rates in the UK by May 2021.

Topics: Brexit deal euro STERLING POUND

