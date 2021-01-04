You are here

Saudi project clears 1,300 more mines in Yemen

Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran. (SPA)
Updated 05 January 2021
SPA

  • Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 11 antipersonnel mines, 423 antitank mines, and 859 unexploded ordnance and 7 explosive devices — totaling 1,300 mines — during the fourth week of December.
A total of 208,505 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims. In June, KSrelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.  Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed relations between the Kingdom and the two gulf nations with the Omani and Kuwaiti foreign ministers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In phone calls, Prince Faisal discussed issues of common interest with Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah and Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi.
He also had conversations with the foreign minister of Greece and India, reported the SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

