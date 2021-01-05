You are here

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 sec ago
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday
Updated 22 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. completed the procedures to acquire the entire share capital of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Co. (SANIC), owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

2. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.'s (MIS) board of directors recommended a 25 percent capital increase to SAR 250 million through issuing one bonus share for every 4 shares held.

3. Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement worth SAR 340 million with Bank Albilad.

4. Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) board of directors approved the resignation of chief executive officer (CEO), Abdulaziz Al Sedeas, submitted on Dec. 23, 2020.

5. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Jan. 26, 2021, on the merger offer by Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., in accordance with the provisions of the articles from 190 to 193 of the Companies Law.

6. Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed hospitality and catering services contract with Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) for the Dakar Rally 2021.

7. Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co.’s board of directors recommended a capital hike through SAR 150 million rights issue.

8. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Alkhabeer REIT Fund’s request to increase total asset value by issuing additional units for acquiring real estate assets.

9. Southern Province Cement Co.'s board of directors approved appointing Hamad Al-Bazai as chairman and Mohammed Al-Nabat as vice chairman for the three-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021.

10. Brent crude on Tuesday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul energy Markets SABIC Oil

Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
  • The concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The pound weakened versus the euro on Britain’s first day of trading outside the EU, but strengthened against a softer dollar, climbing above $1.37 for the first time since May 2018, as traders weighed up Brexit relief with COVID-19 risks.

The pound had strengthened after a last-minute Brexit deal was agreed to on Dec. 24, which set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture.

Although the deal does not cover Britain’s finance sector, UK market participants were relieved by an extension that allows them to use platforms in the EU for swaps trading until March 2021 — a move announced on Thursday in a bid to avoid disruption.

On Monday, the pound changed hands at 89.77 pence per euro, down around 0.5 percent on the day.

Versus the weaker dollar, the pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3682, having briefly crossed the $1.37 level for the first time since May 2018 early in the European session. The pound gained 2.5 percent overall against the dollar in December.

Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research, Ulrich Leuchtmann, said that sterling’s recovery after the Brexit deal was agreed was “disappointingly limited,” but that it has further scope for gains in the next few days as traders adjust their positioning upon their return from holiday.

Leuchtmann was less bullish on sterling’s longer-term outlook, however.

“For market participants with a long-term outlook the concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate,” he said.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month and three-month maturities have edged up again in the past few days.

In bad news for sterling, COVID-19 cases in Britain are at record levels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way.

RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note to clients that negative interest rates are likely to remain a possibility for the UK because, although a chaotic no-deal Brexit has been avoided, rising COVID-19 infections will have an impact on the Bank of England’s outlook for the economy.

Market participants are pricing in negative rates in the UK by May 2021.

Topics: Brexit deal euro STERLING POUND

