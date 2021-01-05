NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

You are here

The New York Stock Exchange earlier said it would remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. (AP)
Updated 05 January 2021
AP

  • The Trump administration has imposed export controls and other sanctions on some Chinese companies
BEIJING: The New York Stock Exchange has withdrawn plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump that Beijing warned might lead to retaliation.
The exchange cited “further consultation” with regulators but its announcement late Monday gave no other details.
The NYSE said Thursday it would remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. under Trump’s November order barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.
The order added to mounting US-Chinese tension over technology, security and spying accusations.
The Trump administration has imposed export controls and other sanctions on some Chinese companies, visa curbs on members of the ruling Communist Party and other restrictions.
Political analysts expect little change in policy under President-elect Joseph Biden, who takes office Jan. 20, due to widespread frustration with China’s trade and human rights records and accusations of spying and technology theft.
Trump’s November order bars Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed by the Defense Department to be part of efforts to modernize the Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.
The 2 million-member PLA is one of the biggest and most heavily-armed militaries. It is spending heavily to develop nuclear submarines, stealth fighters, ballistic missiles and other advanced weapons.
The Pentagon has added 35 companies to its blacklist. In addition to the phone carriers, they include telecom equipment giant Huawei, China’s biggest maker of processor chips, three state-owned oil producers and construction, aerospace, rocketry, shipbuilding and nuclear power equipment companies.
Hong Kong-traded shares in the three phone carriers surged Tuesday. China Telecom rose 5.7 percent, China Mobile jumped 5.5 percent and China Unicom surged 6.7 percent. Shares in all three have fallen recently.
The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trump’s order would hurt US and other investors worldwide.
On Saturday, the foreign ministry said Beijing would take unspecified “necessary countermeasures” to protect its companies.
The government has made the same announcement following previous US sanctions without taking action.

State Properties Authority clarifies its powers

State Properties Authority clarifies its powers
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Argaam

State Properties Authority clarifies its powers

State Properties Authority clarifies its powers
  • The new statute will help SPGA achieve its objectives
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Argaam

The State Properties General Authority (SPGA) revealed the most important characteristics of its statute and powers approved last week by the Saudi Cabinet.

The new statute will help SPGA achieve its objectives and optimally protect the state’s properties and investments, SPGA said in a tweet.

The authority was granted powers to dispose of and invest in the state’s properties. It can also buy land plots to fulfill the needs of other government entities.

SPGA will assess the properties eyed by the government entities for purchase or lease on the technical and financial levels. It will also set standards for state-owned assets.

Other powers include the allocation of state properties for certain government entities and signing finance contracts, including debt instruments, sukuk, etc.

Powered by Argaam

