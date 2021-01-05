You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus pandemic overshadows Japan’s New Year tuna auction

Coronavirus pandemic overshadows Japan’s New Year tuna auction

Coronavirus pandemic overshadows Japan’s New Year tuna auction
Spectators were not allowed to attend the event, now held at a market called Toyosu after the city’s world-famous fish market relocated there from its old site, Tsukiji, in 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvhzu

Updated 05 January 2021
AFP

Coronavirus pandemic overshadows Japan’s New Year tuna auction

Coronavirus pandemic overshadows Japan’s New Year tuna auction
  • The most expensive fish of the day was bought for $202,000
  • Spectators were not allowed to attend the event, now held at a market called Toyosu
Updated 05 January 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction ended Tuesday without the usual jaw-dropping bidding war, with the country’s “Tuna King” holding back on gunning for the top fish, citing the pandemic woes affecting the restaurant industry.
The most expensive fish of the day — a 208-kilogram (459-pound) bluefin caught off the northern Aomori region of Japan, known for its quality tuna — was bought by another bidder for $202,000.
That is just a fraction of the millions of dollars that sushi businessman and self-proclaimed “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura has shelled out in recent years to secure the bragging rights that come with buying the auction’s top tuna.
Last year, Kimura paid $1.8 million for a 276-kilogram (608-pound) bluefin, and in 2019 he paid a record $3.1 million for a 278-kilogram (613-pound) fish.
But Kimura said he wanted to show restraint this year as the raging pandemic has caused so much suffering to restaurants and other businesses.
“I didn’t go for the highest bid this year because this is the time for self-control,” Kimura told journalists who gathered to see him after the pre-dawn auction at the Toyosu fish market.
“I didn’t think it was appropriate to go all festive this time,” he said.
Kimura usually uses his purchases to secure national news coverage for himself and his successful sushi chain.
Normally, after winning the annual bidding war and taking his expensive investment back to one of his restaurants, he fillets the fish with a sword-like blade, creates sushi out of it and serves it to customers at no extra charge, all in front of an army of television cameras.
The most expensive tuna this year was acquired jointly by a famous wholesaler named Yukitaka Yamaguchi, a frequent guest on television shows who supplies top sushi restaurants, and a major food business, according to local media.
For this year’s auction, fish wholesalers wore masks and sanitized their hands as they examined the texture of tail meat from fresh and frozen tuna by touching, smelling and sometimes tasting pieces of it.
Spectators were not allowed to attend the event, now held at a market called Toyosu after the city’s world-famous fish market relocated there from its old site, Tsukiji, in 2018.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever photos
Offbeat
Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever
Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market
Offbeat
Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market

No snake soup for Hong Kong’s young snake catcher

No snake soup for Hong Kong’s young snake catcher
Updated 02 January 2021
AP

No snake soup for Hong Kong’s young snake catcher

No snake soup for Hong Kong’s young snake catcher
  • When Ken Lee gets his hands on a python, he doesn’t eat it, it’s released
  • Take the snakes out of the equation and you upset the balance says Ken
Updated 02 January 2021
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is home to a variety of snakes — from the venomous king cobra to larger species such as the Burmese python. Whenever one of these reptiles is spotted slithering into a home or coming alarmingly close to a residential area, Ken Lee is among the snake catchers called to capture the creatures.
But unlike commercial snake catchers of yesteryear, whose catch is often served up as soup in the city’s snake shops, Lee doesn’t sell the snakes he captures. He is part of a new breed of snake catchers who strive to release the reptiles back into nature.
“There are occasions where people have caught the snakes before I arrived on the scene, but unfortunately some of them were killed or fatally injured,” said 31-year-old Lee, who is one of Hong Kong’s youngest registered snake catchers. “Some people caught the snakes bravely, but actually it caused harm to wildlife.”
Like many other snake catchers in the city, Lee is self-taught. He first started handling snakes at the age of 17, when he worked as an apprentice in a Hong Kong snake shop. His experience spurred him to learn more about biodiversity and biology, and he eventually went on to study that at a university in Taiwan.
When Lee catches snakes, he uses a range of equipment — puncture-proof gloves, sticks, hooks, a torch and bags. At times, he even uses his bare hands.
In early December, he made headlines when he successfully captured a 3-meter-long (10-foot-long) Burmese python in a village located in a rural part of Hong Kong. The same month, Lee was also called to a high-rise residential building in a rural area to capture a bamboo pit viper — a common, venomous green snake whose bite can cause a nasty swell.
The snakes he catches are sent to the Kadoorie Farm and Botanical Garden, a local nonprofit organization that shelters rescued wild animals. After a health check, most of the creatures are then released back into the local parks.
“I hope all these wild animals could be returned to nature,” Lee said.
Currently, he works as a research assistant at four universities in the city and volunteers at the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the study of reptiles and amphibians.
Even though Hong Kong has ample green areas that serve as different habitats for snakes, Liz Rose-Jeffreys, Kadoorie Farm’s conservation officer, thinks the city’s urban development may threaten the survival of snake species.
“I think this is one of mutual respect, really. They are our wild neighbors, they’ve been here a lot longer than us, and I think we have a duty to respect nature,” she said. “They form an important part of our ecosystem, so if we have to remove snakes, then it would upset the balance that has been established for many years.”

Topics: snakes Hong Kong wildlife Offbeat

Related

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut photos
Offbeat
Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire
Offbeat
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Latest updates

Taiwan says Chinese jets made record 380 incursions in 2020
Taiwan says Chinese jets made record 380 incursions in 2020
Egypt has agreed to reopen airspace with Qatar
Egypt has agreed to reopen airspace with Qatar
State Properties Authority clarifies its powers
State Properties Authority clarifies its powers
GCC leaders head to Al-Ula for GCC summit
GCC leaders head to Al-Ula for GCC summit
Australian Open forced to switch player quarantine hotel
Australian Open forced to switch player quarantine hotel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.