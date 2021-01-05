DUBAI: Oman has been included in the UAE’s updated list of countries where travelers can enter the Emirates without the need for quarantine.
A review of the so-called Green List of “countries, regions, territories and regions permitted to travel from directly to Abu Dhabi without the need to take quarantine measures” also included two other Arab countries, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, daily Times of Oman reported.
Also included in the list, which is being regularly updated, are Brunei, China, Hong Kong, the Isle of Man, Macau, Mauritius, Mongolia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, New Caledonia, New Zealand, the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Taipei and Thailand.
Inclusion in the UAE’s relaxed travel list is dependent on the latest developments regarding a country’s COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, and a regular assessment is made on which countries or territories would be excluded or kept in the list.
The latest update was issued on Jan. 3.
Meanwhile, Oman registered 180 new coronavirus cases and 1 fatality overnight, bringing its total caseload to 129,584 and 1,502 deaths.
Oman included in UAE’s safe travel list
https://arab.news/mtrky
Oman included in UAE’s safe travel list
- Inclusion relaxed travel list is dependent on the latest developments regarding a country’s COVID-19 protocols and guidelines
DUBAI: Oman has been included in the UAE’s updated list of countries where travelers can enter the Emirates without the need for quarantine.