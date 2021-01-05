You are here

  • Home
  • EU vows to ‘redouble efforts’ to save Iran nuclear deal

EU vows to ‘redouble efforts’ to save Iran nuclear deal

The European Union pledged Tuesday to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. (AFP/File Photo)
The European Union pledged Tuesday to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5954d

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

EU vows to ‘redouble efforts’ to save Iran nuclear deal

The European Union pledged Tuesday to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Bloc noted the steps taken by Iran ‘with deep concern’
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Tuesday it would redouble its efforts to save the Iran nuclear agreement despite what it calls Tehran’s “important breach” of commitments made in the 2015 deal by starting to enrich uranium to new levels.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said that Iran’s actions “will have serious implications when it comes to nuclear nonproliferation.” Stano said it was in everyone’s interest to rescue the deal and said the 27-nation bloc “will strengthen” its attempts to make sure all adhere to the commitments made in the landmark deal.

Iran began enriching uranium Monday to levels unseen since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The decision appeared aimed at increasing Tehran’s leverage in the waning days in office for U.S. President Donald Trump, whose unilateral withdrawal from the atomic accord in 2018 began a series of escalating incidents.

Increasing enrichment at its underground Fordo facility puts Tehran a technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the action was “fully reversible" if other partners in the deal fully complied too, without elaborating.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency of its plans to increase enrichment to 20% last week.

Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% purity a decade ago nearly triggered an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Topics: Iran EU Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran’s return to compliance
Middle-East
Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran’s return to compliance
Iran must stop evading its commitments under nuclear deal, says UN official
Middle-East
Iran must stop evading its commitments under nuclear deal, says UN official

Israel authorizes use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Israel authorizes use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

Israel authorizes use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Israel authorizes use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
  • Israel has begun to vaccinate its population at one of the quickest rates in the world
  • Israel has imposed a third national lockdown to fight climbing infection rates
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s health ministry has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Moderna, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine’s third regulatory authorization and the first outside North America.
“Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January,” Moderna said in a statement on Monday.
Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he had no knowledge of shipments arriving this month.
“To my regret, we will likely only see the company’s shipment in two months,” Edelstein told reporters. “As soon as the vaccines arrive we will use them happily and if the company wants to move the arrival forward we will be happy to receive notification.”
The director-general of Israel’s health ministry, Hezi Levy, confirmed the import agreement. Interviewed by radio station 103FM, he declined to give details of the size of the shipment and said the date of its arrival was under discussion.
Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada and additional authorizations are under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and Britain.
Israel has begun to vaccinate its population at one of the quickest rates in the world, and it aims to reach all vulnerable citizens by late January. Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19 using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Israel has also imposed a third national lockdown to fight climbing infection rates. Edelstein called for an immediate tightening of restrictions, with any final decision pending a cabinet meeting due later on Tuesday.
The Bank of Israel said on Monday it expected the economy to rebound quickly in 2021 if the fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 was maintained.
Israel, which has a population of about 9 million, has reported more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,448 deaths from the disease.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus

Related

Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy COVID-19 vaccine
Israel to receive initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Middle-East
Israel to receive initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Latest updates

US officially removes Sudan from terror sponsors list
US officially removes Sudan from terror sponsors list
Going with the grain: Saudi flour mill transfer gets $540m boost
Going with the grain: Saudi flour mill transfer gets $540m boost
ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects
ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects
Saudi Arabia confirms 9 COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 9 COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases
Virus cuts Egypt tourist revenues to $4bn
Virus cuts Egypt tourist revenues to $4bn

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.