ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects

ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects
An Acwa Power-generating windmill in Jbel Sendouq, on the outskirts of Tangier, Morocco, June 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 05 January 2021
ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects

ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects
  • The agreement aligns with the common goal of APICORP and ACWA Power to accelerate the energy transition in the MENA region and globally through green technologies
  • The company is 50 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund and is one of the main agencies for the Kingdom’s initiatives in domestic and global renewable energy
JEDDAH: ACWA Power, the Riyadh-headquartered developer and operator of power generation and desalinated water production plants, has signed a $125 million financing deal with the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), it was announced on Monday.

The five-year Shariah-compliant corporate facility will be used by ACWA Power to develop its pipeline of future projects.

The agreement aligns with the common goal of APICORP and ACWA Power to accelerate the energy transition in the MENA region and globally through green technologies, which currently constitute more than 15 percent of the financing portfolio of APICORP.

The facility will be used to finance investments by ACWA Power in renewable projects. The company is 50 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund and is one of the main agencies for the Kingdom’s initiatives in domestic and global renewable energy, and high-tech water desalination processes.

Managing director of corporate banking at APICORP, Nicolas Thévenot, said: “Backing the sustainable development of the Arab energy sector through innovative financing solutions continues to be a strategic priority for APICORP.”

He added: “Worldwide and across the MENA region, we are witnessing a concerted drive to accelerate the share of renewables in the energy mix through the adoption of innovative, low-carbon technologies and solutions. This agreement further cements our longstanding and fruitful partnership with ACWA Power to build a renewable, more sustainable energy future.”

ACWA Power’s Chief Portfolio Management Officer and Acting Chief Investment Officer Rajit Nanda said: “Pursuing renewable energy development is the cornerstone of ACWA Power’s growth strategy, and we are focused on enabling transformative solutions to help reduce carbon footprint and increase the share of renewable energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and globally. 

“The timely closing of this facility has also further strengthened ACWA Power’s relationship with APICORP, a long-term financial partner.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan signed groundbreaking agreements for $300 million worth of renewable energy projects in the Caspian country. ACWA Power will develop Azerbaijan’s first wind power development in collaboration with local entities, in three deals that could herald further joint energy projects between the two countries.

Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 05 January 2021
Saudi non-oil sector business surges to 'highest levels in a year'

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Price discounting and a healthy domestic market saw sentiment rise in December
JEDDAH: A recent surge in new orders has meant business conditions in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors have risen to the highest levels in more than a year.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the rating for December was 57, up from 54.7 in November, and the highest level since November 2019. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“According to respondents, business activity has been helped by falling COVID-19 case numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite other major economies suffering a second wave. The rollout of a vaccine meanwhile led to increased optimism that demand will strengthen over the coming year,” Owen added.

The growth in December was attributed to an uptick in new business, which came after improved market demand and price discounting by companies.

The new orders were driven mainly from the domestic market, with just a modest increase in exports from overseas. In addition to new orders for work, survey respondents also reported that ongoing projects were also performing better, leading to a higher overall workload during the last month of 2020.

“On the negative side, the latest expansion did not support a rise in job numbers during December. In fact, employment fell slightly as firms diverted spending towards inputs and noted that current capacity still allowed them to clear both new and outstanding work,” Owen said.

While orders were up, the price inflation seen over the last five months leading up to December began to subside, as companies increasingly offered discounts in order to entice new customers and shift stock towards the end of the year.

Looking to 2021, expectations for the year are high, with optimism boosted by the global approval of COVID-19 vaccines and hope that business conditions will return to normal in the Kingdom.

“The degree of sentiment rose to its highest level seen throughout 2020,” the report said.

